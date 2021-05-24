Crysis 2 Remastered could be presented during E3 2021

After the launch of Crysis Remastered last year, which updated the original title with remarkable fine-tuning in terms of resolution, textures and lighting, it was to be expected that the developer would end up remastering the rest of its trilogy. Reason why the latest Crytek post has been understood a sneak peek at the Crysis 2 Remastered announcement.

And it is that the last publication of a high quality image published on the social networks of the Crysis saga, focused on the urban setting of its second installment, They have set off the alarms pointing mainly to the remastering of this second installment.

👀 pic.twitter.com/lGzfYFkByK – Crysis (@Crysis) May 21, 2021

In fact, just an hour before this image, the same account also published another message in which we could read the phrase “They used to call me Prophet” (They used to call me Prophet), one of the most iconic phrases in this game.

👀 – Crysis (@Crysis) May 20, 2021

It is thus expected that Crysis 2 Remastered will have an adaptation similar to the one we saw with the first remastered installment. And it is that although at the time Crysis 2 was a huge technical leap within not only its saga, but within the entire scene of the video game industry, the ceiling reached in Crysis Remastered would still allow room for improvement.

Although, as many of the comments on these publications highlight, the original delivery of this title is still capable of more than enough compliance under its maximum 4K settings, so many do not see the arrival of this remastering as necessary. However, CryTek’s implementation in the CryEngine is highly scalable, allowing the implementation of previously non-existent technologies such as ray tracing or the 8K option.

On the other hand, although these technological improvements could suit its second installment very well, there are still many fans who dream of the possible arrival of a fourth installment of the franchise, noting that the company is currently looking to fill numerous new jobs for an unannounced AAA title.

Although for the moment it seems that Crytek publications have ceased, given the close proximity of two large fairs such as Summer Game Fest 2021 and E3 2021We can’t help but think that the official presentation of Crysis 2 Remastered could take place in just a few weeks.