CryptoPunks Creators Launch New NFT Project Called “Meebits”

Larva Labs, the popular creator of the famous CryptoPunks, has launched “Meebits”, its third non-fungible token (NFT) project.

The announcement was made on the afternoon of Monday, May 3 through the official Larva Labs Twitter account. Meebits consists of 3D pixelated avatars that can be used in games and virtual worlds.

3D avatars

The new Larva Labs collection is very similar to the well-known NFT CryptoPunks previously released by the company. The difference is that the characters in “Meebits” are 3D.

Matt Hall. and John Watkinson, co-founders of Larva Labs, noted in a blog post:

“Writing a voxel character generator was much more challenging and complicated than writing a 2D generator. We have been playing with the voxel generation for a few years now and we are very proud of where we ended up. “

Like CryptoPunks, there is a hash of the file stored in the smart contract. According to Hall and Watkinson:

“Once the 20,000 Meebits have been minted, we will publish the file that matches that hash to IPFS. This will contain all the data of attributes and voxels of each Meebit, so that they can live in perpetuity ”.

NFT art

Meebits Launch

It is important to note that the launch of the Meebits will be carried out through two aspects: a community grant and a sale:

The Community grant means that CryptoPunks and Autoglyphs owners can “trade in” their collectibles for a free Meebit.

In this sense, although owners can keep their original collectibles, the Meebits contract will mark it as “used” once their new NFT has been claimed. The remaining Meebits will be available for sale.

Larva Labs doesn’t stop

The launch of the “Meebits” comes weeks after Christie’s Auction House Announces Auction Of 9 Larva Labs CryptoPunks, as reported by BeInCrypto.

The biggest sale in the entire history of CryptoPunks took place on March 11. CryptoPunk number 3100, one of the so-called “Aliens” It sold for an astronomical 4,200 ETH, about $ 7 million.

