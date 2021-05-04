Cryptomania launches the dogecóin through the skies, blocks application

(Bloomberg) – The animal spirit is still alive in the world of cryptocurrencies, and the frenzy has caused the dogecóin to rise again by as much as 50%, to the point of blocking the Robinhood trading application.

Other coins called altcoins also took off, such as Dash, which was up 14% and Ethereum Classic, which jumped more than 30%. In the world of Decentralized Finance, or DeFi, tokens like Force DAO and Tierion soared more than 1,000% on Tuesday, according to data from CoinMarketCap.com. Meanwhile, Robinhood said that it solved previous problems with trading cryptocurrencies on its platform.

“There is money looking for a home and this is one of those areas of the market where there is speculation, there is significant appreciation in a short period of time,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “There is the emotion.”

The rallies defied easy explanation and continued a trend that has seen the value of all digital tokens grow above $ 2.25 trillion. Doge, which was created as a joke in 2013, has been used in marketing strategies, most recently by the Oakland A’s baseball team, which this week offered two game seats for 100 dogecoins. Cryptocurrency platform Gemini, backed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, said that it now supports doge and will soon allow trading of the coin.

The dogecóin’s fiery advance from 0.002 cents a year ago, when it was worth about $ 300 million, has caught the interest of many on Wall Street. It even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve, as the central bank chairman responded last week that “some of the asset prices are high” when asked if things like the supercharged rallies of GameStop Corp. and dogecoin generated threats to financial stability.

As a sign of the dogecóin’s growing popularity, the Robinhood app is in the top 10 downloads from the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, shares of Coinbase Global, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States that does not offer doge trading, fell more than 6% on Tuesday. The stock is on its way to its worst close since its debut on the market last month.

“It’s quite surprising that something that started out as a joke has become so popular,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.

Although interest in digital assets has risen in recent months as more traditional companies, long reluctant to the cryptocurrency space, it is altcoins that have garnered the most attention in recent days. Bitcoin has taken a back seat to record rallies in ether and doge, wrote Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

“The dogecóin bubble should have burst by now, but institutional interest is trying to take advantage of this momentum and that could support another hike,” he said in a note. “The dogecóin is going up because many cryptocurrency traders don’t want to miss any rumors stemming from Elon Musk’s presentation on Saturday Night Live.”

Original Note: Crypto Mania Sends Doge Soaring, Crashes Robinhood Token Trading

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

