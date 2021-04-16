Cryptology Asset Group plc successfully completes a capital increase and sale of treasury shares and reviews options to finance further growth

Cryptology Asset Group plc (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP), a leading European investment company in blockchain and cryptocurrency business models, has successfully completed its cash capital increase by issuing 128,375 new shares and selling additional total of 31,625 treasury shares to institutional investors. At a fixed price of € 200.00 per share each, the Company will receive total gross income of € 32.0 million, which it will use to invest in startups in Cryptology’s portfolio. The Company is also analyzing the possible acquisition of crypto assets, such as Bitcoin, as part of its treasury management strategy.

To finance further growth, Cryptology is also looking at various options for raising additional capital, such as by issuing a convertible or direct bond. ICF BANK AG has been commissioned to carry out a market study. Managers will make the final financing decision based on feedback from investors and the market environment.

Patrick Lowry, CEO of Cryptology, said: “It has been a very intense few months to start the year 2021 in Cryptology. We have made three new investments and have seen our net worth grow significantly, currently reaching a new high. historic 243.54 euros from our weekly calculated net worth report yesterday. I look forward to continuing to grow Cryptology’s portfolio of companies with this new capital and am particularly excited that we are exploring managing parts of our treasury on Bitcoin and other leading crypto assets as part of our overall strategy. “

Christian Angermayer, Founding Investor of Cryptology, said: “Cryptology is benefiting greatly as a result of the substantial increase in the adoption of cryptoassets, and we are just getting started. There is no doubt that Bitcoin will establish itself permanently as digital gold and digital store of value. Our investors are participating in this exciting development. Through recent investments and the successful capital increase, Cryptocurrency has once again strengthened its foundation to continue growing. “

Cryptology’s shares are currently listed on various German exchanges, such as Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase liquidity and open up to new groups of shareholders, Cryptology is studying the possibility of listing on the international market. Cryptology’s ticker symbol has recently changed from 4UD to CAP.

About Cryptology Asset Group plc:

Cryptology is a leading European company in investments in crypto assets and business models related to the blockchain. Founded by Christian Angermayer’s family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legendary Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is Europe’s largest publicly traded crypto and blockchain-based business model holding company. Its portfolio companies include cryptocurrency giant and software publisher EOS.IO Block.one, the leading provider of HPC Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

