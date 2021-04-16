Cryptology Asset Group plc resolves a cash capital increase and the sale of treasury shares

Disclosure of inside information under article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

The Board of Directors of Cryptology Asset Group plc (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP) has today agreed to increase the Company’s share capital by 128,375 new shares and to sell 31,625 own shares, which is the totality of own shares that Cryptology has after the repurchase made in recent months. Shareholders’ subscription rights to new shares and own shares are excluded.

The company has entered into binding subscription agreements for all 160,000 shares with various institutional investors. The closing of the transaction is scheduled for the end of April 2021.

The capital increase will be carried out through cash contributions and with the partial use of the existing authorized capital. The share capital of the Company will be increased from 2,732,500 euros to 2,860,875 euros through the issuance of 128,375 new bearer shares of the Company (“New Shares”). The New Shares will be issued with a prorated amount of share capital of 1.00 euros per share and with full dividend rights from January 1, 2021. The New Shares and treasury shares will be offered at a fixed price of 200, 00 euros per share. Upon issuance, the New Shares will be listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange.

Net proceeds from the capital increase and funds received from the sale of treasury shares, totaling 32,000,000, will be used to invest in new companies in Cryptology’s portfolio. The company is also looking at acquiring crypto assets, such as Bitcoin, as part of its treasury management strategy.

Language:

English

Company:

Cryptology Asset Group PLC

Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street

SLM 1707 Sliema

malt

E-mail:

info@cryptology-ag.com

Internet:

cryptology-ag.com

ISIN:

MT0001770107

WKN:

A2JDEW

Listed:

Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210416005537/en/

