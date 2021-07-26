Cryptocurrency : Zilliqa, Holo and Uniswap Price Analysis Summary

The cryptocurrency market advances this Monday, and this situation also supports the price of Zilliqa ZIL / USD, Holo HOT / USD and Uniswap UNI / USD. Bitcoin has advanced above the $ 39,000 resistance, and according to technical analysis, everything indicates that the price could reach $ 40,000 in the next few days or even hours.

“After market sentiment took a noticeable drop a week ago, it is now starting to move in the opposite direction. The 7-day moving average crypto market sentiment score for ten major currencies is 4.88, compared to 4.7 a week ago, ”market sentiment analysis service Omenics reported.

The positive news is that Jack Dorsey, the current CEO of Twitter, said he would integrate Bitcoin into Twitter products and subscriptions as Super Follows. Twitter is not the only social media platform with a plan to integrate cryptocurrencies; Facebook is gearing up for the Diem crypto launch, while the other popular platforms will likely follow suit.

Zilliqa (ZIL) has found strong support above $ 0.060

Zilliqa is a scalable and secure platform for developers who want to build decentralized applications. The price of Zilliqa has advanced from $ 0.05 above $ 0.084 since July 21, and the current price is hovering around $ 0.080.

The critical support level is located at $ 0.060; $ 0.10 and $ 0.12 represent the resistance levels. If the price rises above $ 0.10, it would be a signal to trade with Zilliqa (ZIL), and the next target could be around $ 0.12.

On the other hand, if the price falls below the $ 0.060 support, it would be a firm “sell” signal and the road is open at $ 0.050.

Holo (HOT) is trading above the $ 0.006 level again

Holo (HOT) is currently trading around the $ 0.006 level, and it would be a strong sell signal if the price falls below the $ 0.005 support again. The next price target could be around $ 0.004 or even less; Still, if the price rises above $ 0.008, we have the road open to $ 0.010.

Uniswap (UNI) could stabilize above the $ 20 level again

Uniswap (UNI) has advanced from $ 14 above $ 20 since July 21, and the current price is around $ 19.

If the price goes above $ 25, it would be a signal to buy Uniswap, and the next price target could be around $ 30. On the other hand, if the price falls below the $ 15 support, it would be a firm “sell” signal that we have the path open to $ 13 or even $ 10.

Summary

