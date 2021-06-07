Cryptocurrency : Your Tweets Destroyed Lives: Anonymous Hacktivists Tell Elon Musk

A video is circulating on YouTube claiming to come from the infamous Hacking syndicate, which accuses Tesla and SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk of “destroying lives” due to his crypto tweets.

They accused Musk of constantly controlling the cryptocurrency market and have been the reason so many people have lost massively in the market. The video was posted on Saturday and the speaker was wearing a Guy Flawless mask.

The person who spoke in the video stated that Musk has enjoyed one of the most favorable reputations among the famous class of wealthy. He also claimed that he found favor with those who want to live in a world of space exploration and electric cars.

However, he blamed Musk’s tweets and actions that have led to the high level of instability in the cryptocurrency market. The person in the video added,

Recently, people are starting to see you as another narcissistic rich guy who is desperate for attention.

Video criticizes Musk’s latest tweets on Bitcoin

While the video is believed to have been posted by a member of the Anonymous hacking syndicate, Forbes stated that such claims are not easy to verify. Furthermore, YourAnonNews, the most popular anonymous Twitter account, has already denied any involvement in the video.

However, the video has all the characteristics of past videos posted by the group Anonymous, as the person in the video was wearing the Guy Fawkes trademark mask known to the group.

The video criticized Musk’s recent concerns about the environmental issues facing Bitcoin (BTC / USD). He also claimed that the head of Tesla was cornered to go against Bitcoin because he fears losing government subsidiaries.

The video also criticized Musk’s attempt to establish a Bitcoin mining council, which, according to the video, is an attempt to make the industry more centralized as fiat currency.

The video has generated over 1.2 million views as of this writing.

