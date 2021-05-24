Cryptocurrency : Your plan to scale Dogecoin (DOGE) is not feasible – Buterin tells Elon Musk

Tesla founder Elon Musk says that if Dogecoin’s block size increases by 1,000%, it could give the meme-based token an edge over others in the crypto industry. However, the creator of Ethereum, Vitalic Buterin, does not feel the same.

Buterin posted on his blog, disagreeing with Musk’s claim and explaining that such a view of Musk may encounter technical difficulties.

Can you “increase the block size 10 times and eliminate the fee 100 times without leading to extreme centralization?” Buterin asked at the beginning of his post, noting that Musk’s suggestion will remove the decentralized nature of blockchain.

Technical factors limit the scalability of blockchain

Buterin said there were “important” but “quite subtle” technical factors limiting the scale of blockchain.

He wondered how far you can go when you “push blockchain scalability.” He was responding to Musk’s claims that increasing the Dogecoin parameter can lead to a massive improvement in the token’s network.

He also noted trade-offs and centralization of technology, adding that scale is influenced by an important subtle factor.

Scalability at the expense of security

Buterin added that regulators should be able to run a mode, which is important for blockchain decentralization. Referencing his argument, he pointed out how influential groups on a network can make it unreasonable for regular users if they decide to change protocol parameters.

This scenario would have been possible on the blockchain if the regular user wasn’t there to make it as decentralized as possible. It also goes a long way in showing the important role users play in preventing malicious actors from launching attacks, Buterin argues.

He insists that as good as Musk’s idea looks, it doesn’t address the trade-off between centralization, security, and scalability in blockchain networks.