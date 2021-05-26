Cryptocurrency : You can now trade bitcoin and euros in Spain with the new Bit2Me exchange

This article contains referral links. Know more.

Spanish exchange Bit2Me has launched its own trading platform. Now, users of the site for buying and selling bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies will be able to trade from their same account at Bit2Me Trade, the company announced in a press release.

This Tuesday, May 25, the company announced the creation of Bit2Me Trade, which they define as “a tool aimed at investors and traders interested in bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies, born to provide high liquidity with a minimum margin in operations.”

This is the first platform focused on trading with cryptocurrencies in the European country. For the launch, Bit2Me Trade already has a first exchange pair, that will allow users to trade bitcoin and euros. “The service will be expanded in the coming months with new pairs to include the main cryptocurrencies,” Bit2Me adds.

The trading platform is integrated with the rest of the Bit2Me suite of services. Therefore, users can access their trading panel without the need to create a new account.

Users can load funds in bitcoin or euros, through Visa or MasterCard. The platform also accepts payments with SEPA or its own coupon system, Tikebit.

Bit2Me Trade offers traders “a configurable dashboard with more than 100 technical analysis indicators or statistics for the last 24 hours, among other features.” In addition, during the first month of operation of the platform, there will be a 20% discount on commissions.

Bit2Me Trade dashboard view for the BTC / EUR pair. Source trade.bit2me.com.

At Bit2Me Trade, the minimum to trade is 0.0002 BTC and the commissions vary depending on the volumes. The highest commission is 0.26%, as can be seen on the company’s website.

Bit2Me expands after capital injection

As reported by CriptoNoticias, in December of last year Bit2Me managed to raise 1 million euros to expand its services with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Bit2Me Trade is presented as one of the results of that capital injection.

Just a few weeks ago, this newspaper also reported the creation of Bit2Me Capital, an investment fund focused on the development of companies dedicated to cryptocurrencies and blockchains in Spain.

The Spanish startup is one of the most recognized in the world of cryptocurrencies in the European country. Among its services, there are already more than a dozen, Although its trading system stands out with about 60 cryptocurrencies in addition to bitcoin.