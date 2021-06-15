Cryptocurrency : You can now deposit for a condor using Bitcoin (BTC)

Miami-based real estate firm W11EVEN Hotel & Residence said it has started accepting Bitcoin deposits as payment for its condos. According to the company’s co-founder Marc Roberts, it will be the first in the industry to start accepting crypto deposits.

Roberts also added that the company’s enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies has been at a very high level, especially after the recent Bitcoin conference in Miami. The organizers noted that around 50,000 people attended the conference to discuss the rapid growth of Bitcoin and its future potential. Roberts added that “those who do not accept this will be left behind.”

According to him, the whole movement points to more crypto deposits in real estate, and the company is happy to lead the way, he noted.

Roberts stated that so far there has been an impressive response following the company’s announcement to accept crypto payments. He also claimed that the company has already received its first crypto deposit.

E11EVEN stated that the company will receive its second crypto deposit next month, and Roberts predicted that it will be a down payment of approximately 15% of the property’s full sale price.

The company offers luxurious skyscrapers in Miami’s Park West district, with prices starting at $ 377,400, according to the real estate agent. The building has an attic, which is expected to fetch around $ 10 million.

Roberts also says that the company made one of the best decisions to support cryptocurrency payments.

E11EVEN may not be the first real estate company to start accepting cryptocurrencies. Last month, it was reported that Arte Surfside’s luxury apartments in Miami, the home of Ivanka Trump, began accepting crypto payments such as Bitcoin (BTC / USD) and Ethereum (ETH / USD).

Also, in the same month, a real estate firm in Portugal allowed investors to buy luxury apartments using Dogecoin.

