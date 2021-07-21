Cryptocurrency : With cryptocurrencies the US government will pay for information related to the defense of its national security

The United States government announced that it will pay with cryptocurrencies to those who provide useful information that helps protect their national security. Specifically, the State Department would contribute an equivalent of $ 10 million dollars to the platforms that provide information on cyberattacks prepared by foreign governments.

This measure stands out for being the first time that the North American nation has appealed to cryptocurrencies for payment of rewards for services received. It should be noted that this measure clearly refers to China. Recently, the European Union, the United States and NATO accused China of attacking the Microsoft company.

That attack on the tech giant, according to Western nations, was planned by the Chinese government itself. In this way, this group of nations, joined by Australia and New Zealand, would be creating a defense network against cyber threats supposedly coming from and organized by Beijing.

The fact that the United States government itself, through the State Department, will pay with cryptocurrencies is momentous. It is the first precedent in which the authorities of that country use digital currencies. In this case, to access sensitive information related to the defense of your national security.

This fact makes it clear that the US authorities are using all possible methods and forms in the face of external threats. It should be remembered that recently the Colonial pipeline was successfully attacked by Russian hackers. This fact cast doubt on the defense capacity of the United States against such threats.

“This is the first time that the justice-oriented information rewards program uses cryptocurrencies,” explained a spokesperson quoted on CoinDesk. This institution of the North American government, would be proceeding through the dark web to protect the informant source.

That would be, at the same time, the purpose of the United States government, when announcing that it will pay the rewards precisely with cryptocurrencies.

The US government, through the State Department, will pay rewards with cryptocurrencies for information related to cyber attacks organized by foreign governments. Source: CNN

Cryptocurrencies adapted to governments

Although digital currencies as such are agnostic as to who uses them, this case is highly striking. Their creation seeks to free people from the economic tentacles of their governments. Now, these become tools of strengthening, precisely of the state apparatuses. Now it is the United States government itself who will pay for services with cryptocurrencies.

Many countries, such as North Korea or Iran, are openly using cryptocurrencies to avoid unilateral sanctions from the United States. Now, it is the last country that appeals to virtual currencies against nations hostile to its interests.

The interesting thing about this is that many of those countries continue to view cryptocurrencies with suspicion. The most extreme case is China, although it is not the only one. Senior representatives of the United States government accuse cryptocurrencies of being related to crime. Despite this, these digital assets are still there, existing with objectives focused on the right to economic privacy of people. As is known, the use of cryptocurrencies is a vehicle to prevent inflation from damaging the income of people and companies.

