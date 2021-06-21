Cryptocurrency : With China closing farms, bitcoin hash rate falls to year-ago levels

Bitcoin’s hash rate, as the processing power accumulated by miners on the network is known, has fallen to one of its lowest levels in a year, after falling below 100 EH / s.

Estimates from various sources refer to the Bitcoin hash rate in a range between 91 EH / s and 98 EH / s between Sunday, June 20 and Monday, June 21. Depending on the source consulted, this is either the lowest or the second lowest processing power in the last 365 days.

According to data from coinwarz.com, Bitcoin’s mining power fell to 99 EH / s on October 27, while BitInfoCharts has a different calculation for that day, the lowest so far: 84 EH / s.

Regardless of whether or not there was a time with a lower hash rate during the last 12 months, the truth is that the processing power of the Bitcoin network it has dropped considerably since mid-May. At the time, Bitcoin amassed up to 171 EH / s of processing power, according to BitInfoCharts records.

The bitcoin hash rate has fallen to the levels of last October. Source: BitInfoCharts.

China against Bitcoin miners

Behind this decline in processing power in Bitcoin is largely the government of China. All the hash rate that the network has lost in recent weeks has been given after Beijing intensified the persecution of miners, with up to 5 provinces affected to date.

For weeks, various reports have come to light, reflecting the departure of mining equipment from the Asian giant. Most of these teams would be destined for North America, where the installed capacity for Bitcoin mining has been expanding, CriptoNoticias reported at the end of May.

For its part, this Monday, June 21, a logistics company based in China confirmed to the US chain CNBC the transfer of 3 tons of equipment for Bitcoin mining, from the Asian country to Maryland, in the United States.

Continuous falls of the Bitcoin hash rate

On June 10, bitcoin had its steepest hash rate drop since 2017. As this newspaper reported, Bitcoin registered a loss of processing power in one day that was around 40%.

The hash rate calculations are not exact, but are based on estimates based on the time it takes for the Bitcoin blocks to be mined and the time of mining difficulty in which the network is. For this reason, the figures tend to have discrepancies between one source and another. However, they all agree on the constant decline in recent weeks.