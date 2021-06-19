Cryptocurrency : Will there be a BTC rally like in 2013? PlanB and its S2F model show the possibility

Many are the estimates that have been made of where Bitcoin could go this year, but only time will tell. However, there are some models that allow us to get closer to a more accurate vision, and one of them is the S2F model, or stock-to-flow created by PlanB.

PlanB is now pointing to the possibility of the second phase of the Bitcoin (BTC) bull rally being a reality. To echo his expectation, he took to Twitter and presented what might be one of the most optimistic data for the Bitcoin community.

This was analyst PlanB’s tweet about the future of Bitcoin, the possibility of a rally, using their stock-to-flow (S2F) model for it. Source: Twitter

What does the S2F model indicate about the future of Bitcoin?

Bitcoin recently retested $ 40,000, but price sustainability remains an ongoing debate among concerned investors. Even as of this writing, BTC has lost 4.27% of its value in the last 24 hours, reaching the level of US $ 37K according to CoinDesk. Previously the stock-to-flow model had accurately predicted the price of BTC since the beginning of the year.

Maintaining the new price level is now the next hurdle for the leading cryptocurrency, which at the moment is only struggling to stay at the aforementioned price. A possible downward movement could take place at any time, this could slow down Bitcoin much more.

However, the S2F is now targeting a price mark of nearly half a million dollars by 2022. By the end of the year, Bitcoin is also poised to surge more than $ 100,000 according to the same data. Interestingly, the data also seems to mimic the 2013 bull run.

In the short term, what we see is how Bitcoin is under pressure as concerns persist about the possibility of increasing interest rates by the Fed by the end of 2023. On the other hand, entities that own less than a Bitcoin owns almost 5% of the total supply distribution, according to data from Glassnode. That suggests a growing presence of smaller players in the bitcoin market. Although they are not directly correlated with each other, they are data to take into account when understanding the performance of Bitcoin.

Do you think PlanB is right with these broadly optimistic estimates of a BTC rally of this magnitude?

