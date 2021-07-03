Cryptocurrency : Will Bitcoin Fall Below $ 30,000 In 2021?

CNBC recently conducted a survey of a group of portfolio managers and equity strategists to understand the internal sentiment of the fintech community towards Bitcoin. Where many agreed that Bitcoin will fall below $ 30,000 this year. The poll was called: “Where will Bitcoin be by the end of the year?” Squawk Box reported:

“44% say that Bitcoin will fall below $ 30,000 by the end of the year. Others are more optimistic.

Of the remaining 56%, 25% predicted that the price would skyrocket and stabilize at $ 45,000. While the other 25% supported BTC to square off at the $ 55,000 mark. A small minority of 6% said that Bitcoin could return to $ 60,000, close to its all-time high of $ 65,000 since April 2021.

Although experts argue that the value of a cryptocurrency can only be equated to its use case, Bitcoin has stood its ground as a true store of value against all odds and speculation. Given the difficult financial situation for panic sellers and the changing sentiment on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, the adoption rate continues to see a steady increase across the globe serving unique use cases.

Bitcoin’s recent $ 29,000 drop has recently shaken investor sentiment. However, many seasoned traders have signaled the approach of a bull run. Since Bitcoin rallied to $ 32,000, traders are hoping that BTC will return to its former glory.

Bitcoin.org blocks access to UK BTC software download

It is no longer possible to download the Bitcoin Core software from Bitcoin.org if you visit the website with a UK Internet Protocol (IP) address. A notice on the website reads: ‘This software is not currently available for download in the UK. And the download links won’t work if you’re within the UK. ‘

In fact, trying to continue downloading the Bitcoin (BTC) software from the site using a UK IP returns a ‘404 error’.

you and all others in the world can link to its official home page here though as the issue is not the white paper, its using it to promote fake Bitcoin like BTC.https: //t.co/P4Emm2sGY9 – Calvin Ayre (@CalvinAyre) July 2, 2021

‘The whitepaper is on the blockchain and can be retrieved through software. I am not allowed to distribute the whitepaper on bitcoin.org, or in any other way. We have to comply with the law.

The ruling is the latest salvo in Wright’s attack on people who dispute his claim to be the creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto. In January, Wright demanded that Bitcoin.org, Bitcoin.com, and Bitcoincore.org remove copies of the Bitcoin whitepaper from their respective websites.

Strike to offer “commission-free” BTC trading, and criticizes Coinbase and Square

The Strike payments platform has announced that, starting today, it will allow US customers to buy and sell Bitcoin with little commission.

In an announcement made on July 1, Strike founder and CEO Jack Mallers criticized large US crypto exchange Coinbase. And, he stated that his platform will aim to be the “cheapest and easiest place on the planet to acquire BTC.”

The move also puts Strike in direct competition with Jack Dorsey’s Square and PayPal, which began offering crypto assets within the platform to US customers in November 2020.

The announcement claimed that the firm has launched the ‘Bitcoin Tab’. Which allows the ability to buy Bitcoin on Strike with “no off-market fee.”

The Chicago-based payments firm stated that it would charge a maximum “execution cost” of around 0.3% for brokering BTC trades. And I would look to reduce it below 0.1% in the coming months as the volume grows.

Bitcoin price remains above US $ 33,000 and main altcoins go down this July 2

Bitcoin is trading at about US $ 33,250 per unit, with a slight drop of 1% compared to the prices seen yesterday. This is pointed out by our internal crypto online tool.

Although the market for the main digital currencies is unpredictable, many analysts constantly present their estimates on the evolution that assets could have in the short, medium and long term. But in the midst of the evolution seen in recent weeks. The theses that propose a more pessimistic view on the price of Bitcoin for the coming weeks are gaining more and more force.

Meanwhile, the major altcoins are on the downside for this July 2, with some cases especially pronounced by the time of publishing.

With falls between 3% and 9% we have the cases of Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Dogecoin (DOGE), XRP, Polkadot (DOT), Uniswap (UNI), Solana (SOL), Polygon ( MATIC), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Internet Computer (ICP) and many others.

