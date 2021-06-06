Cryptocurrency : Will Bitcoin crash if Elon Musk sells more BTC?

Bitcoin was showing signs of recovery, but the rebound was short-lived. After hitting $ 39,000, Bitcoin fell to $ 36,000 within hours. The reason for this decline is the same as the last price drop that took Bitcoin (BTC) from $ 55,000 to $ 30,000: Elon Musk.

On the morning of June 4, Musk wrote a cryptic tweet hinting at a breakout with Bitcoin. After his tweet, the Bitcoin gain of the last 5 days was erased.

Musk’s role in the crypto community is controversial. On the one hand, he has supported various crypto and blockchain updates, promoted Tesla to accept Bitcoin payment, and fueled Dogecoin with his tweets. On the other hand, his inverted attitude towards Bitcoin contributed to a 50% slump in its price and to the fall of altcoins by various degrees. Many people accused him of manipulating the market and his reputation among crypto enthusiasts took a nosedive following his repeated criticism of Bitcoin.

Is Musk going to sell Bitcoin (BTC)?

Although Musk’s tweet of a diamond hand suggests that he will not sell Bitcoin, although there may be a few reasons why he would.

With Tesla’s stock price falling below $ 600, Musk is no longer the richest man in the world. At the same time, Bitcoin has shed more than 30% from its all-time high, approaching the estimated price of $ 34,700 at which Tesla bought Bitcoin. If Bitcoin continues to decline, it cannot help Tesla cover its price loss and could become a burden on the balance sheet.

Additionally, Tesla is facing a sharp decline in May sales in China. China is the second most important market for Tesla after the United States. But in the past two months, Tesla has faced a public relations backlash following high-profile vehicle accidents and quality complaints. According to internal data, Tesla’s orders in China almost halved in May, to a total of 11,671, when the company sold about 35,478 cars in China.

Musk’s sale of BTC will undoubtedly be a major blow to the narrative for Bitcoin to become a common currency. With the prospect of Bitcoin recovering soon, Musk’s action could push the price of BTC even further. On the bright side, Musk’s sale of Bitcoin could be the other shoe investors are expecting to drop and Bitcoin could be less affected by Elon Musk as it continues to grow.

