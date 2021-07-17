Cryptocurrency : Will Bitcoin be the solution to inflation?

Scott Conger, the mayor of Jackson, the eighth largest city in the US state of Tennessee, shared on Twitter his belief that Bitcoin is a solution to inflation.

It is worth mentioning that Conger was elected mayor in June 2019. And he is the third member of his family to hold the position, precisely, he has been busy in recent weeks tweeting about the cryptocurrency and the movements of the city to adopt it .

By the way, for a few months, Scott Conger seems convinced about the relevant role of Bitcoin. Since in April he first announced his plan to integrate cryptocurrencies into Jackson’s economy.

“The plans are very simple, we want to encourage the use of cryptocurrencies. I want people with a much greater knowledge of Blockchain to be in the room to discuss how we can incorporate cryptocurrencies in our city.

According to the statement issued by Conger, Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has the potential to provide more opportunities for constituents. And, it will provide more options.

“It is very comforting to hear governments discuss different ways of financing things. If we can find another way to do it, that is what we will do.

Scott Conger endorses Bitcoin as an instrument to end inflation

In particular, the inflation rate in the United States has increased significantly. By the way, Scott Conger pointed out the inflation rate in his tweet and said that in its 37 years of existence on Earth, inflation in the United States had risen 172.8%.

Why do we accept inflation? Why don’t we demand more from our federal government?

6.3% in 2 years. 172.8% in my lifetime. Every year our dollar is worth less. There is no rebound.

There is only 1 fix for this .. #Bitcoin – Major Scott Conger (@MayorConger) July 16, 2021

Also, Scott Conger called on citizens to demand much more from the federal government. And he indicated that with each passing year, the value of the US dollar is going down.

In passing, Conger followed in the footsteps of Miami Mayor Francis Suárez, who has been lobbying the city of Miami to adopt tax and wage payments in Bitcoin.

Blockchain Working Group

Indeed, Mayor Scott Conger announced via Twitter that he would form a Blockchain Task Force. “This will help explore how to better position the City of Jackson for the future.”

“Our Blockchain Task Force is investigating how @CityofJacksonTN can accept property tax payments in Bitcoin. And allow our DCA employees in Bitcoin.

It is worth noting that Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) is an investment strategy that aims to reduce the impact of volatility on large purchases of financial assets, such as stocks.

Furthermore, he explained that his Blockchain Task Force is looking for ways for the city to accept payments with Bitcoin. Also, the city of Jackson is working so that its employees can pay property taxes in Bitcoin.

Our blockchain task force is looking into how the @CityofJacksonTN can accept property tax payments in #bitcoin and allow our employees to DCA in Bitcoin. – Major Scott Conger (@MayorConger) July 16, 2021

As a curious fact, the news has been positively received in the community. Users took to Twitter to show their support for the proposal in tweets from Mayor Scott Conger.

By way of closing, Scott Conger ended up with just one solution for inflation, Bitcoin. Do you agree with this view? Let us know in the comment box.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Georg Christoph Lichtenberg: «Inflation is like sin. Each government denounces it, but each government practices it.

