Cryptocurrency : Why you should pay close attention to this new cryptocurrency, Blockster (BXR)

Blockster plans to help the cryptocurrency industry.

Photo by AlphaTradeZone from Pexels

The new cryptocurrency Blockfunder is entering the cryptocurrency market space. Blockfunder will be available to crypto enthusiasts on June 7, 2021.

The social network Blockster launches its first native token BXR, which allows users to advertise and gamble.

On Tuesday, May 25, cryptocurrency users can sign up for a free account on Digitex Ltd. exchange. Digitex is a commission-free cryptocurrency futures and spot market. This platform is launching Blockfunder as the Initial Exchange Offering Platform (IEO). Digitex will help launch IEO for Blockster.

Digitex CEO Adam Todd said:

“The first project to launch on Blockfunder will be the dedicated crypto social network Blockster, but it is only the first of many projects to be tokenized here. Some will be internal products like Blockster and some will be innovative external projects that we believe have great potential to be successful. ”

Blockster has been in development for about a year. The platform is on testnet with a group of testers and content creators.

Blockster wants to be the social network for the cryptocurrency industry.

“We are very excited to launch our own IEO platform which will also introduce a new utility for our native DGTX token. As we raise funds for projects, a partial payment will be accepted with DGTX, which means that a large amount of the total circulating supply will be recovered. ”

For cryptocurrency users, Digitex will offer a complete market data source for all cryptocurrencies, its own user-generated blog, a mobile application available in June. In the future, Digitex will offer a Non-fungible Token (NFT) marketplace that has been designed and developed in-house by Digitex. The platform is specifically for cryptocurrency users, traders, and enthusiasts looking for opportunities to earn money by investing and trading digital assets. This will be a game changer for the crypto space.

For those in the crypto space, they search for information from one internet site to another. Blockster plans to be the go-to network to fill that space.

The Blockster token (BXR) is issued on the Ethereum blockchain and will be the platform’s native currency. Blockster is used for all trading and advertising on the platform.

Gambling the token will be an important part of the Blockster ecosystem.

Blockster will be a welcome addition to the cryptocurrency community.

The first day to obtain the BXR token from Blockster advertisers begins on June 7, 2021, at $ 1 per BXR for the token sale. The price of BXR will gradually increase. There is no guarantee how much the BXR price could reach. Price fluctuations will cause the price of the token to rise and fall similar to other cryptocurrencies.

When you buy the BXR token, you won’t have to worry about exchange fees on Digitex. Trading on Digitex is commission free, so you will not have to pay an exchange fee on this platform. This is a positive experience for traders who complain about high fees when buying cryptocurrencies or fees that increase during peak trading sessions.

Upon completion of the IEO, BXR is available to buyers as the token will be listed on Digitex and Uniswap. Other major exchange lists will be announced shortly.

To learn more about the Blockfunder IEO platform and the upcoming Blockster Utility Token Sale (BXR), visit here.