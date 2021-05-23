Cryptocurrency : why the chaos in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies is only beginning

Compartir

The price of Bitcoin tumbled faster and lower than expected, leaving a trail of sell-offs and investors in shock. Cryptocurrency prices in general plummeted by more than 50% and, in most cases, have already recovered by at least 25% of what was lost.

The sudden roller coaster after such a steep climb makes sense, causing volatility to skyrocket. Except that even with so much chaos in the market right now, it’s still nothing compared to what cryptocurrency is used to. This fact could suggest that the bull market has just started with the latest drop.

Comparison of cryptocurrencies with a ride in a theme park full of emotions

Theme parks can be a blast. Roller coasters are especially fun, but they can definitely give you a good scare. The journey begins slowly, increasing slowly and ascending in a methodical manner to keep anticipation rising as the heights increase.

Once you get high enough, it’s hard not to stop paying your full attention to the ride to enjoy the view. It is at that moment when the momentum changes and in an instant you are back where you started. Sounds familiar?

Bitcoin, like roller coasters, can have many twists and turns, and this latest drop has not been much different than the usual behaviors of the cryptocurrency.

The last year of “only up” has been much more unusual. Bitcoin generally rises and falls, removing 60 to 70% of the price for currency and market capitalization. It is only now with a mere 50% collapse that volatility is increasing, suggesting a further collapse, just the start of the bull run, or possibly both scenarios.

Historical volatility suggests that Bitcoin is barely warming up | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

HODL activated: Bitcoin’s notorious volatility just returned

Historical volatility is a tool used to measure, as it sounds, how volatile an asset is throughout its history. When Bitcoin was in the early stages of price discovery, volatility was incredibly high, and after the dust settled, it held steady for several years.

It wasn’t until the end of 2017 that, although prices had appreciated in cryptocurrencies, the bull market really got underway and historic volatility returned to Bitcoin.

Except it lasted an even shorter phase than before. Even the small bullish momentum to $ 14,000 in mid-2019 resulted in higher volatility overall in the cryptocurrency market.

Today, even with a massive collapse of $ 28,000 per coin, volatility in Bitcoin remains unusually low. This latest shock to the market could just be the beginning of a storm to come. Can you hold on and survive?

Featured Image from iStockPhotos, Graphics from TradingView.com