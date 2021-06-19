Cryptocurrency : Why should you use Invictus Capital’s C10 fund to “buy on the dip”?

Recently, the crypto sphere has grabbed the media attention, with bulls, bears, advocates, and cynics indiscreetly clashing. Many are quick to callously point out crypto’s adolescence and lack of track record, citing partisan remarks of rigid institutions as true. But some are aware of the inevitability and necessity of the development of the industry, and cite the recent crash of cryptocurrencies as a buying opportunity worth taking advantage of.

It’s no wonder that more and more multinational financial institutions and prominent investors are showing interest and acceptance for cryptocurrencies and the distributed ledger technology that powers them. For decades, the traditional financial sector has been characterized by its opacity.

Invictus Capital’s use of and reliance on blockchain technology to execute and complete irreversible and decentralized transactions overcomes many of the shortcomings of traditional finance. It does this by improving efficiency and enabling the democratization of access to a financial ecosystem formerly dominated by the ultra-rich.

This is just one example of the astute use of this emerging technology fueling an industry-wide revolution that is currently unfolding. As these revolutions begin to take hold, savvy investors will be able to continue to capitalize on potentially formidable investment returns in crypto assets.

What signals should be considered when buying in the fall?

By looking at Bitcoin (BTC) as an indicator of the entire cryptocurrency market, we have already seen the boom and bust cycle repeat itself many times – with the experience of the declines of December 2017 and March 2020 likely ingrained in the minds of any experienced cryptocurrency investor.

Yet time and time again, Bitcoin has rallied to keep its long-term upward trajectory intact. As such, it is quite clear that cryptocurrencies, to the horror of many traditionalists, are going to be around for much longer than they have anticipated. Even if volatility is here to stay for some time. And, if anything, the cryptocurrency boom has only just begun.

If we review our memory, in mid-December 2017, BTC had its possibly most memorable drop. At the time, Bitcoin lost about half its value in the week following the peak of the multi-year bull cycle that saw Bitcoin approach $ 20,000 (with an annual return of ± 2,400% recorded at the peak). Many were quick to point fingers and reiterate the immortal words of “I told you so,” once again believing that the infallible forecasts of the traditional financial sector were correct. The last bull run has ruined those forecasts.

Not many of us were farsighted enough to be early investors in BTC, but if you bought 1 BTC in December 2016, a year before the December 2017 crash, you would still have made a fresh profit of ± 870% in June of 2018 (around the time BTC started to re-stabilize).

Traditional finance often chooses to ignore these gains and incessantly criticizes cryptocurrency price shocks, fueling the narrative that cryptocurrencies are a pseudo asset class, or a bubble.

Not only do we view this as incorrect, but we believe that your assessment is not only clouded by bias and carelessness, but does little to address and understand the inevitability of crypto market volatility during its early development (we are still in the works! these early stages!).

Volatility inherent in cryptocurrencies

In an article on the Invictus Margin Lending Fund (IML), the volatility inherent in cryptocurrencies is highlighted in detail. The volatility of cryptocurrencies is much more prominent than that of traditional financial markets (stocks, bonds, real estate, etc.).

In part, this is due to the highly speculative nature of cryptocurrency investments, in which the investment thesis is often that an individual cryptocurrency will become a key player in some facet of the ecosystem it serves.

Looking at the case of Bitcoin, this usually revolves around its use as a store of value (cannibalizing the demand for gold) or as a means of payment (threatening the dominance of payment providers such as Visa or PayPal). However, there are a myriad of cryptocurrencies, many of which claim to revolutionize specialized sectors.

The ebb and flow of market participants’ expectations of a highly uncertain future cause great volatility on the demand side. Similar dynamics were observed during the dot-com bubble, but despite the crash of 2001, some of the hottest stocks of the time have come to dominate their respective industries.

However, to compound this effect on the demand side, most cryptocurrencies have an inelastic supply. This means that supply does not adjust to changes in demand, as is often the case in commodity markets. But despite the volatility inherent in the cryptocurrency markets, the long-term trend is clearly bullish, and investors would do well to steer clear of the charts during brief market dips.

Nonetheless, many investors have been burned out by market corrections in the past, selling in a panic and blocking losses at the worst possible time. If you are convinced of the long-term future trajectory of the sector, but cannot handle volatility, an investment in an index fund that harnesses the power of diversification may be the answer.. Best of all, a smart index fund – like Invictus Capital’s C10 – can help curb volatility on the way to the moon.

Invictus Capital C10: an option that might interest you

The C10 is an open smart index fund that offers investors exposure and diversification to the top 10 cryptocurrencies (based on market capitalization), while limiting capital loss through a dynamic cash hedging mechanism.

To limit any human oversight, an algorithm provides a set of rules to dynamically allocate or deallocate a portion of the fund’s capital to cash as a hedge against market risk. For example, during the BTC crash in March 2020, when it lost almost 60% of its value, the algorithm took a position that was holding close to 95% cash. This cash hedge allowed investors to experience superior protection against downturns, while preserving their share of the spikes.

By maintaining an objective stance on your investment and relying on the exponential rise in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, Invictus Capital’s C10 fund can provide you with a trusted means to capitalize on the cryptocurrency decline.

With the C10 token currently valued at around $ 6.28, having risen to $ 8.50 before the most recent crypto crash, shouldn’t you consider buying the dip with Invictus Capital’s C10 fund? To invest in the C10 today, visit the Invictus Capital website.

