Cryptocurrency : Why Revuto is at the forefront of a Cardano-based revolution

A generational change is on the way and Cardano could be the launch pad for the dApps and protocols that will undertake it. Revuto is the first to offer a public token sale. Thus, spearheading the beginning of a new era to be implemented after the Hard Fork Combinator “Alonzo” event and the implementation of the smart contract platform, Plutus.

Revuto is a subscription manager and decentralized mobile application. Created to break down the hurdles and pitfalls of the subscription economy, its main objective is to allow users to efficiently manage their subscription services in cost and time.

This dApps was created to prevent consumers from getting tired and to get the most out of their services by providing them with a tool to approve, postpone, block or postpone any subscription charges on their accounts.

With 100% year-on-year growth, the subscription economy looks poised to become a bigger part of the future in every market, from TV, e-commerce, gaming, and more. Revuto will protect consumers from the consequences of dealing with multiple subscriptions. In this way, it will be a filter between the client and the large corporations that benefit from the expansion of this model.

Revuto has built on Cardano due to its technical capabilities and its community-based mission, vision and philosophy. Since its inception, the platform has sought to improve the lives of its users with real-world use cases. Cardano combines the best of first and second generation blockchains, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, and meets Revuto’s requirements.

Revuto Token Features and Distribution

The dApp will have a single dashboard to provide users with a simple solution to manage their subscriptions. Revuto will connect to traditional payment methods. Additionally, Revuto virtual debit cards will allow more options with fiat currencies.

Revuto Wallet will support Cardano’s EURR stablecoin, dApps’ native token, REVU, and other platform’s native tokens. Users will have to go through a simple setup process for their wallets and will gain access to additional opportunities such as rewards, refunds, more freedom to renew their subscriptions and limit the amount of money that will be spent on services.

Revuto will have a microcredit and loan platform to provide users with more liquidity to pay their subscriptions and better management of their cash flows. In the future, Revuto will try to become a licensed payment processor. Thus, users will be able to make recurring, frictionless payments to any service with the app without the need for third-party intervention.

The native token of dApps, REVU, has been designed to benefit from the constant demand to renew subscriptions and from Revuto’s incentive structure. In addition, REVU will support its governance model that will eventually be managed by the community.

REVU will have a total supply of 89,640,000 tokens that will be released in waves to ensure fair distribution. Community token sales will have a vesting period of 3 months, and sales to early backers will have a vesting period of approximately 6 to 12 months. This ensures that the whales will not be able to prevent smaller investors from participating in the Revuto ecosystem.

Revuto will have an ERC-20 converter to issue wREVUs and will consolidate partnerships with exchange platforms to ensure there is a liquid market to support its operations. The dApp will allow users to stake their tokens, grant more rewards to holders, liquidity providers and referrals. Cardano is creating a revolution and Revuto is ready to make an impact. According to its Whitepaper, the future will be in the hands of consumers:

(They) should have the opportunity to help build and lead the products they use and benefit widely from their success. Guided by these beliefs, Revuto seeks to put the interests of the community first and divert most of its profits to its most loyal users and backers.