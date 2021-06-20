Cryptocurrency : Why is Bitcoin better than gold?

Compartir

Photo by Executium on Unsplash

Bitcoin or gold? “Bitcoin 50 times better”, according to Saylor

Over and over again, the comparison between gold and bitcoin is created. Michael Saylor also made the comparison and explained why bitcoin is better than gold.

The director of software maker MicroStrategy is known for praising Bitcoin as an investment. For example, your own company has also invested in bitcoin. As a result, Bitcoin is up 330 percent, he said, while gold is up just 7 percent over the same period.

“So Bitcoin is beating gold as an inflation hedge by a factor of 50, so you can see Paul Tudor Jones and other early Bitcoin believers thinking, ‘Maybe it’s time I doubled or tripled my investment.’

Despite the high risk, he says the investments have made many investors happy. For example, the price of Bitcoin had recently passed the $ 40,000 mark again for a brief moment. Other cryptocurrencies also posted gains.

Saylor has often kept a low profile in the past relative to other cryptocurrencies besides Bitcoin. However, he now explained that Ethereum and stablecoins also have their reason for being.

Behind Ethereum, he said, is a digital application that could dematerialize banks in the future. Therefore, there would definitely be a market for cryptocurrencies like Ethereum.

Stablecoins could also become important in the coming years. In his view, these would fulfill the same effect that states hope to achieve by developing their own cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies like Tether, for example, are pegged to the US dollar.

Whether to invest in bitcoins or gold has been on the minds of more and more investors for years. While Bitcoin and all other cryptocurrencies are subject to high volatility, the precious metal is much more stable here.

On the other hand, gold has a long history and has been considered the best way to hedge against inflation for centuries. While the price of Bitcoin was able to increase from $ 9,500 to $ 39,200 in the last 12 months, the price of gold rose from around $ 1,730 to $ 1,850 in the same period.

However, in terms of market capitalization, gold is still clearly ahead. The market capitalization is currently around $ 10 trillion, while bitcoin has a market capitalization of $ 730 billion. Meanwhile, the total value of all cryptocurrencies amounts to 1.6 trillion dollars.

Many analysts are confident that bitcoin can also reach the market capitalization of gold. However, today the comparison is difficult. Especially since Bitcoin has only been around for a little over ten years, it will be seen how the cryptocurrency market will develop, especially how certain states like China will affect it. However, until now, Bitcoin has always been able to prevail as an investment in the face of inflation.

