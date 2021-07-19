Cryptocurrency : Why invest in cryptocurrencies using CFDs?

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have long been more than just a technological curiosity. Today, cryptocurrencies, also called cryptocurrencies, have consolidated their position in global finance and are used as a means of payment and, which is especially important in the context of this article, are treated as a full-fledged asset class. in the portfolios of investors around the world.

Market capitalization of the main cryptocurrencies as of 06/14/21. Source: XTB

2021 is undoubtedly being an interesting year for crypto enthusiasts. The volatility in these types of assets is enormous, for example, Bitcoin has already doubled in value since the beginning of this year, and then fell 50%. In the case of Ethereum, price swings of more than 10% per day are becoming very common.

Bitcoin metrics as of 06/14/21. Source: XTB

Due to the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, especially among beginning investors, in this article we will analyze one of the most accessible ways of investing in them: cryptocurrency CFDs.

Why invest in cryptocurrencies? The answer is “volatility”

Probably the most important argument in favor, and paradoxically also against investing in cryptocurrencies, is the gigantic volatility that characterizes this type of asset. 1% daily volatility is a lot for most traditional financial instruments. For comparison, in 2021, the days when the daily variation in Bitcoin was less than 3% can be calculated with the fingers of one hand.

Most novice investors are most convinced by the huge potential rates of return that can be achieved in a short time by investing in cryptocurrencies, but it must be remembered that the higher the volatility of a certain instrument, the greater the risk of investment associated with it (and greater potential loss).

In the case of cryptocurrencies, there are other risks or problems, such as the complexity of the issue, the need for adequate mining equipment, the absence of proper legal regulation, and the trust of customers in cryptocurrency exchanges.

This is why cryptocurrency CFDs are worth a look as they are readily available to any potential investor and, in the case of XTB, are part of the offering of a global broker regulated by major European financial regulators such as KNF, FCA or CySEC.

What are CFDs?

CFD stands for Contract for Difference. It is a very popular financial instrument, which is something like an agreement between the issuer of the contract (for example, XTB) and the investor, in which both parties agree to pay each other the exchange differences at which they have been closed operations.

Example:

An investor has made a purchase transaction for a CFD at a price of $ 1,000. He then decided to close the investment position when the price of the instrument rose to $ 1,020. In this case, the difference between the transaction fees is $ 20 and the investor’s investment account will increase by this amount. Of course, if the price fell to $ 980 instead of rising and the investor then decided to close the trade, it would mean a loss of $ 20 for him. Important: For the clarity of the example, we assume that there are no costs or financial leverage.

The CFD is a derivative, that is, a type of financial instrument whose price depends on the price of the underlying asset, which can be currency pairs, commodities (gold, oil), stocks or cryptocurrencies. Important: when trading CFDs, the trader does not become the owner of the underlying asset, he only settles the exchange differences, as in the previous example.

Possibility of investing in descents

One of the advantages of CFDs, especially important for trading highly volatile assets, is the possibility of investing not only in rises (what is called a long position), but also in price falls (short hold!). So, if you think the price of, for example, Bitcoin is going to fall, you can take advantage of it – just open a short Bitcoin CFD position.

Leverage

Leverage is a mechanism that is part of CFDs. It allows you to commit only part of the capital that would be needed in a traditional investment. The size of the leverage varies with the different providers – at XTB the leverage for CFDs on cryptocurrencies is 1: 2, which means that the investor only needs 50% of the value of the transaction to open an investment position. Cryptocurrency CFDs have extremely low leverage, but for example Gold CFDs have 1:20 leverage (the investor needs 5% of the transaction value to protect the trade).

Important: It must be remembered that leverage can be a great comfort for investors, but it also increases risk (the higher the leverage, the higher the risk).

Benefit coverage and risk limitation

We have mentioned previously that cryptocurrencies are incredibly volatile instruments, which can mean both big profits and big losses for an investor. Therefore, it should be especially important for investors using CFDs on cryptocurrencies that the XTB platform has built-in risk management tools – SL (stop loss) and TP (take profit) orders.

Stop loss (SL) – It is a defense order that operators use to limit the risk of operations. An SL order after reaching the level specified by the investor initiates the automatic closing of the position, even if the trading platform is switched off.

TP (take profit) – An order similar to the SL, except that it is used for profit collection.

Minimum trade size

One of the following arguments for choosing CFDs as a way to invest in cryptocurrencies is the possibility of small operations. For example, the minimum position that can be opened in XTB on Bitcoin CFDs is 0.01. This means that to open a minimum investment position in this instrument, it is enough for the investor to have ~ $ 160 (at the time of writing the article, BTC is worth ~ $ 32,000).

Not for everyone

Remember that cryptocurrency CFDs are not for everyone. Investors who are interested in a long-term cryptocurrency investment (charging the swap), as well as investors who are highly risk-averse (high volatility means high risk) should consider whether CFDs are appropriate for them.

Cryptocurrency CFDs on XTB

With the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, the offering of cryptocurrency CFDs on XTB has also evolved.We have recently lowered transaction costs on the most popular ones and lowered the minimum transaction level on all cryptocurrency CFDs.

Currently at XTB you can invest in CFDs on:

BitcoinEthereumBitcoin CashLitecoinRipple (XRP)How to keep up to date with key cryptocurrency market information and events?

It’s very simple, just install our xStation platform. In the News tab our Research Team regularly comments on the situation of the cryptocurrency market in the form of market news, analysis or webinars on the current market situation.

Key information about Crypto CFDs on XTB

Open a risk-free demo account in seconds Quick account opening (~ 15 min) CFDs on 5 popular cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple and Litecoin Possibility to sell short, that is, to earn money when cryptocurrencies fall of price. 1: 2 leverage 7 days a week trading Possibility of holding an open position for 365 days Security of funds and supervision

