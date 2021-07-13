Cryptocurrency : Why Ethereum (ETH) Could Fall Below $ 2K, Bears In Control

Compartir

Ethereum is down 5% and is struggling to stay above $ 2,000 against the US Dollar. The ETH price could drop dramatically if there is a breakout and it closes below $ 2,000.

Ethereum is showing bearish signs below the $ 2,050 and $ 2,100 levels. The price is now trading well below the $ 2,100 resistance and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break below a key trading triangle with support near $ 2,110 on the ETH / USD hourly chart (data feed via Kraken). The pair must stay above the $ 2,000 support to avoid a major drop in the short term.

Ethereum price remains at risk

There was a further decline in ethereum from the $ 2,175 resistance zone, similar to bitcoin. ETH broke many supports near $ 2,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average to move into a bearish zone.

There was also a break below a key trading triangle with support near $ 2,110 on the ETH / USD hourly chart. The pair traded below the $ 2,050 support and tested the $ 2,000 support. A low is forming near $ 2,009 and the price is now consolidating losses.

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $ 2,050 zone. It is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $ 2,175 high to $ 2,009 low.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The first key resistance is near the $ 2,090 and $ 2,100 levels. The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $ 2,175 high to $ 2,009 low is also near $ 2,090. A close above $ 2,100 could start a decent recovery wave in the near term. The next major resistance is near the $ 2,175 level.

More losses in ETH?

If Ethereum does not rally above $ 2,050 or $ 2,100, it could continue to decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $ 2,010 level.

The first major support is near the $ 2,000 level. If the ether bulls fail to defend the $ 2,010 and $ 2,000 support levels, there are chances of a sharp decline. In the indicated case, the ether bears could target a test of the $ 1,850 support level. An intermediate support could be near $ 1,920.

Technical indicators

MACD per hour : The MACD for ETH / USD is slowly gaining pace in the bearish zone.

RSI per hour : The RSI for ETH / USD is well below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $ 2,000

Major Resistance Level – $ 2,100