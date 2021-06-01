Cryptocurrency : Why did Dogecoin fall and will it rise again?

Before understanding why the price of Dogecoin fluctuates so much and if it is wise to buy this cryptocurrency, it is necessary to understand its main fundamentals and here at cryptocurrency.com we are going to explain everything in more detail. Here you can see the Invezz guide with an overview of Dogecoin and how to buy it online.

The cryptocurrency Dogecoin was first formed in 2013 as a joke. The creators of Dogecoin build Doge to be a general public friendly introduction to the world of cryptocurrencies.

Doge became popular over the years due to his status as a meme, and had the popular bulldog “Shiba” as the face of the coin. Just a couple of years ago, Dogecoin could be bought for just a few pennies.

But why is Dogecoin falling?

During the past year, the coin became more popular around the world. People started buying Dogecoin due to its very low price compared to other currencies.

Celebrities like Jordan Belford and Elon Musk often promoted the coin and brands like Slim Jim also included it in their marketing campaign. However, Dogecoin has a very large supply, with around 10 million Dogecoin being added to the supply every day.

So for prices to keep rising, people would have to keep pumping more and more money into Doge, which is unsustainable in the long run. Once the currency reaches high prices, many people sell the currency for huge profits.

As the price drops, people start selling out of fear, as they don’t want to lose money on their investments. This creates a chain reaction from sellers, significantly lowering the price of the Doge in no time.

If we analyze the price charts of the main currencies, we also notice this trend. Every time a coin reaches a new high price, it is followed by a drop in price.

However, the cryptocurrency markets are quite complex and this may not be the only reason why Dogecoin falls. Other factors involved could be large amounts of Doges sold by institutional investors and other large investors.

Will Dogecoin Rise Again?

We all have the same doubt. Is it convenient to buy Dogecoin? Will its price rise again?

According to the Deseret News, Carol Alexander, a finance professor at the School of Business at the University of Sussex in England, told Yahoo! Finance in one its recent episodes, that the Dogecoin will continue to rise, however, it is expected to return to its origins.

It is important to add that, cryptocurrencies had a massive drop in value and it could take some time for the values ​​to rise again. Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum have all exhibited an obvious downtrend.

However, if we go back a bit in time, we realize that this is not the first to happen and that cryptocurrencies have previously presented a downtrend like the one that is currently occurring, where finally the cryptocurrency rises again and recover, even sometimes with much more force.

