Cryptocurrency : Why could bitcoin exceed $ 100,000? Trader Tone Vays responds

Bitcoin (BTC) trading specialist Tone Vays is convinced that the price of the crypto asset could exceed $ 100,000 and potentially reach $ 250,000.

This was expressed yesterday, July 6, during his participation in the Jalisco Talent Land conference, organized by Talent Network. He was accompanied by José Rodríguez, director of Blockchain Land.

Russian-American finance specialist Vays bases his price estimate primarily in fundamental analysis of cryptocurrency developed by Satoshi Nakamoto. The analyst highlights the virtues of BTC, among them, its unconfiscability and resistance to censorship that, he says, will make it increasingly relevant.

Also, the professional trader mentioned the deflationary properties of bitcoin. He refers, by this, to the limited supply of the cryptocurrency, of which there will never be more than 21 million units. Thus, it differs from money issued by States (or “fiat money”) whose issuance is unlimited and this results in a progressive loss of value.

After mentioning this, Vays speculated that it is precisely the undesirable characteristics and weaknesses of national currencies that they will lead people to adopt bitcoin as money.

What do I see as one of the main drivers that could lead bitcoin to the next bullrun? I still do not believe that the common European currency will remain this decade. I think the European currency will split and several countries will revert to the currencies they had before the euro. If that happens, many people, in those countries and neighboring countries, will try to preserve their wealth with bitcoin. “ Tone Vays, Market Analyst and Professional Trader.

Vays also believes that the implementation of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will boost the use of bitcoin, which is “digital cash.” This, according to the professional, will be so because “not everyone wants the government to be in the middle of their transactions.”

According to Tone Vays, other countries could follow the example of El Salvador and adopt bitcoin as a currency or instrument of store of value. Source: Jalisco Talent Land.

CriptoNoticias has reported how States’ digital currencies pose a threat to financial privacy and add potential risks in case of data leaks.

Tone Vays: trading bitcoin is no easy task

If Vays knows anything about it, it’s trading. For example, this medium reported that Tone Vays had predicted, at the end of 2019, that the price of bitcoin would fall below $ 6,000 in a few months. Indeed, together with the fall of the markets as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the cryptoasset lost 40% of its valuation in just 24 hours and hit $ 4,700 on March 12, 2020.

Even when he defines himself as a trader, Vays acknowledges that Speculating on the price of bitcoin in a professional way is not an easy task. As he says, it requires that you take it as a job and you need to study and learn about the subject.

For this reason, specialist highly appreciates hodl’s strategy, which consists of maintaining the investment in a financial asset for a long time with the conviction that it will be valued. “If you understand bitcoin, you know that it is more than making short-term profits. So you can just buy it, put it aside and keep it for the long haul, “he says.

“Anyone can use bitcoin, but no one can control it”

In the dialogue he had with José Rodríguez, Vays mentioned, almost towards the end, the case of El Salvador, a country where bitcoin recently became legal tender. The trader imagines that this could also happen in other countries.