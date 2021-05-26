Cryptocurrency : Why Cardano has seen an increase in investment inflows over the past week

Compartir

Cardano has fallen with the rest of the market, but seems more resilient than other assets in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. At the time of writing, ADA is trading at $ 1.52 with a 2.8% gain on the daily chart and a 3.9% gain on the 1-hour chart. Over the past month, ADA also posted an impressive 36.8% rally.

ADA with small gains on the daily chart. Source: ADAUSDT Tradingview

Bitcoin’s collapse was triggered in part by environmental concerns. Voiced by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, it appears to have swayed some investors. According to a report from CoinShares, Cardano-based investment products benefited from this narrative.

Last week, Cardano experienced its largest investment inflows at $ 10 million in response to “investors actively choosing proof-of-stake currencies based on environmental considerations,” the report states.

In addition to BTC, altcoins posted positive inflows in the same period, but overall asset flows have been trending negative for the past two weeks, as shown in the graph below.

Source: CoinShares

Ethereum saw outflows estimated at $ 12.6 million after a long period with record inflows. In 2021, Ethereum-based investment products have had a total inflow of $ 924 million, according to CoinShares.

Cardano surpasses weekly Bitcoin investment entries

Bitcoin was the most affected by negative asset outflows with 110.9 million. However, the top cryptocurrency by market capitalization still records $ 4.13 billion in positive flows from year to date (YTD) with 31,597 in assets under management (AUM).

Source: CoinShares

Ripple, Polkadot, Litecoin and Stellar also saw positive entries, but only DOT comes close to ADA with $ 5.5 million. Cardano is fifth in YTD positive entries with $ 24 million behind Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot ($ 55 million) and Ripple ($ 31 million). The report states the following:

The digital asset investment product posted net outflows for the second consecutive week totaling $ 97 million, another new outflow record. (…) It represents a net change in sentiment following increased regulatory scrutiny and concerns about Bitcoin’s environmental credentials.

This suggests an increase in persistent bearish sentiment about the performance of the cryptocurrency market. Still, CoinShares’ outflow represents only 0.2% of its AUM. This sum is small compared to the $ 5.5 billion received to date.

As newsBTC reported, Cardano was among the most resilient assets during last week’s correction. The debate over the environmental footprint of Bitcoin has extended to the advantages of the proof-of-work versus proof-of-stake consensus algorithm.

Cardano inventor Charles Hoskinson chimed in and highlighted the benefits of PoS. Hoskinson said that this type of consensus is more energy efficient and conforms to the environmental requirements expressed by Musk and others.

In a separate statement, Hoskinson briefed the community on IOG’s busy schedule for the next 3 months. The company is preparing to roll out Plutus, Cardano’s smart contract platform. Hoskinson said: