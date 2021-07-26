Cryptocurrency : Why buy Dogecoin, Litecoin, and XRP in July?

With so much recent growth in the world of cryptocurrencies, it can be difficult to decide what to invest in. The latest catalyst for the industry came in the form of reports that the e-commerce giant is preparing a deep dive into the cryptocurrency universe.

The increased attention in the crypto space has many investors looking at a recent spike in activity in almost every area. In particular, Dogecoin DOGE / USD, Litecoin LTC / USD, and XRP XRP / USD have seen tremendous increases in trading volume and value.

Buying Dogecoin, Litecoin, or XRP, or any combination of the three, is a worthwhile investment.

Should you buy Dogecoin (DOGE)?

On July 26, Dogecoin (DOGE) was worth $ 0.21.

It experienced its all-time high of $ 0.73 on May 8.

Looking at his performance in June as a benchmark, he saw the highest of $ 0.42 on June 2 and the lowest of $ 0.16 on June 21. This marks a decrease of 60%.

This gives us insight into how high DOGE has risen, what value it has reached in the last month, and how low it has the potential to fall.

At the $ 0.21 price point, it is a definite buy due to the fact that it has the potential to climb back to $ 0.40 at the end of August at its current rate.

Should you buy Litecoin (LTC)?

On July 26, Litecoin (LETC) was worth $ 137.

Litecoin had its all-time high of $ 410 on May 10.

Analyzing its value throughout June, we saw its highest point on June 3 at $ 196, and its lowest point on June 22 at $ 107. This marked a decrease of 83%.

This gives us a perspective of how much the value of the token can go up.

When we consider its current growth and its value of $ 137 in the equation, it has the potential to go up to $ 150 by the end of July and this makes it worth buying.

Should you buy XRP (XRP)?

On July 26, XRP (XRP) was worth $ 0.65.

XRP had its all-time high on January 7, 2018, at a value of $ 3.40. This was a long time ago and it might be unrealistic to expect it to rise that high. However, it still has enormous growth potential in the near future.

On June 1, it saw its value at $ 1.09, and it fell to just $ 0.54 on June 22. This was an increase of more than 100%, which means that the growth potential is here.

However, in the $ 0.65 price range, it’s a worthwhile purchase due to the fact that, at its current growth rate of 10% every 24 hours, we could see it climb back to $ 1 by the end of the day. of July.

