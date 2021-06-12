Cryptocurrency : Why Bitcoin Could Return To Lows Before Gaining Momentum

Compartir

The price of Bitcoin is doing its best attempt to climb back above $ 40,000 since the big drop in May. So far, the phrase “sell in May and go” has worked like a charm, and it could be more time before buying coins again is a profitable strategy.

This is because the top cryptocurrency is struggling to stay above the middle Bollinger band, and if it cannot hold, it could result in another test of the bottom of the band. Another retest could finally push the price per coin below support, making a clean sweep before a reversal.

Deja Vu: Why A Historic Movement Could Be On The Horizon

For anyone who was in the cryptocurrency market during 2019, it feels like deja vu. Above $ 10,000, it was not uncommon to see traders claiming that the next stop was $ 100,000 or more. They got it wrong and Bitcoin crashed.

When it did, and sentiment turned lower, the cryptocurrency reversed with the third most profitable day on record. Anyone familiar with the October 2019 “China Bomb” knows that things can change quickly, even when they appear to be at their worst.

Related reading | Time to Pay Attention: Bitcoin Indicator Behavior Mimics Historic Rally

Indicators are set up in the same way and so is sentiment, and the latest rally after a reversal of the morning star and dragonfly doji offers plenty of bullish signals.

So why are Bollinger Bands warning of one more potential collapse, matching the China pump much more closely than current price action?

Could Bitcoin Sweep Lows Once Again? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Bitcoin price could dip before a rebound to highs

Bollinger Bands created by John Bollinger are a versatile technical analysis tool that measures volatility, highlights support and resistance, and much more. When the bands tighten or squeeze, it is a sign that a massive movement is coming and, so far, the tool indicates that something shocking should happen soon. But when?

Related reading | Bitcoin Daily Dragonfly Doji gives bulls hope for a strong reversal

Not yet, if the average Bollinger band, a simple moving average, is lost as support. During the prelude to the historic China bomb, the average BB was lost not once but twice.

The indicators also coincide with the last time Bitcoin got so confusing | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Bollinger bandwidth is at similar lows, but it should stay there for a while. BB% could sweep the current low as it did in 2019 before rising again.

Finally, the LMACD is also exhibiting a very similar pattern and if another bearish crossover occurs, it could be a massive trap like last time. But for now, watch out for one more series of lows before a reversal.

Featured Image from Deposit Photos, TradingView.com Charts