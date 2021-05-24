Cryptocurrency : Who will have more than $ 12 billion in Dogecoin?

According to data from Bitinfocharts, a single exchange address has more than 36.711 million Dogecoin, making it the account with the most memecoin in the world. Could that address belong to Elon Musk?

Specifically, if the price of this cryptocurrency is taken into account at the time of writing, which is $ 0.32 per unit, in total this address has more than $ 12.24 billion dollars in Dogecoin.

In a certain way, the identity of the owner of the wallet is not known, whose address is DH5yaieqoZN36fDVciNyRueRGvGLR3mr7L. What you can see in the account record is that on February 6, 2019 the account bought 100 Dogecoin. Which sold after a few days.

Likewise, in the same month, it bought 11,000 Dogecoin and sold 9,040 units of this currency the next day. Just an hour later, he bought 1,009,119,193 coins, and since then, he has been adding and adding in large volumes and quantities. Currently, he bought 420.69 Dogecoin.

Management evolution. Source: Bitinfocharts

Mystery after identity in holder of millions in Dogecoin

For this purpose, as the Wall Street Journal explained, there is a person who would have at that time an amount of 36,812,363,610 Dogecoin. Approximately 28.69% of all tokens in circulation of the coin.

To remember, this whale, as players with the ability to create changes in the price of an asset thanks to the large volumes they handle in the crypto space are known in the crypto space, began to accumulate Dogecoin since 2019. Long before Elon Musk started tweeting about the crypto asset.

Will Elon Musk be the hoarder?

In fact, despite the fact that experts on the subject have wondered for months who could be behind this direction, no one knows for sure. However, it can be speculated that he is someone quite knowledgeable about the world of memes.

As a curious fact, no one knows who could be behind this address or what company in February made purchases of 28.061971. Number that matches Elon Musk’s date of birth.

In any case, it could either be a tribute to the businessman or it could be the Dogefather himself, known for being a faithful defender of Dogecoin, since June 2020.

However, it is worth mentioning that Elon Musk himself has warned of the danger that a few hands represent the majority of circulating Dogecoin.

By way of closing, Dogecoin, which came out as a joke, is also growing dramatically and its value has skyrocketed.

So, would a candidate for the mystery purchase be Elon Musk ?, since three purchases were made from the same address on February 28.061971. Number that matches the self-proclaimed Dogefather’s date of birth. Leave your opinion in the comment box.

