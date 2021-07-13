Cryptocurrency : “While inflows remain relatively small compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum, the data implies that investors are increasingly looking to diversify their holdings of digital assets.” Investors also showed interest in Cardano, with entries totaling $ 600.00 last week. Despite recent regulatory scrutiny directed at Binance, Binance Coin products recorded inflows of $ 400,000.

Sophisticated investors appear to be spreading their risk in the cryptocurrency sector, with multi-asset products outperforming BTC and ETH for inflows. Institutional investors have yet to regain confidence in the crypto markets, with the weekly volume of crypto investment products falling to its lowest level since October 2020. According to CoinShares’ July 12 Digital Asset Fund… More

"While inflows remain relatively small compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum, the data implies that investors are increasingly looking to diversify their holdings of digital assets."

