Cryptocurrency : Which Altcoins are most likely to catch the bounce?

After one of its most brutal weekends, Bitcoin and most altcoins show signs of recovery in lower time frames. While most are still down 30% and 40% on the 7 and 30 day chart, the overall sentiment in the market appears to be more optimistic as investors see their charts turning from red to green.

Ethereum was probably one of the fastest altcoins to come back from below a critical support zone at $ 1,700. The second cryptocurrency by market capitalization is trading at $ 2,541 with a 2.6% gain on the daily chart and a 35.6% gain on the monthly chart.

ETH with bullish momentum on the daily chart. Source: ETHUSD Tradingview

Ethereum will undergo an update to its “London” hard fork fee model. EIP-1559 will be implemented and ETH will become a deflationary asset. This has strengthened the theory among some users that ETH could become a more effective store of value than Bitcoin.

In the weeks leading up to the crash, Ethereum was the only altcoin to absorb institutional interest in BTC-based investment products. In mid-May, while Bitcoin investment products posted estimated $ 98 million outflows, Ethereum posted $ 27 million worth of inflows.

For the first time, the second cryptocurrency by market capitalization saw more interest from institutions in this metric. The CoinShares report stated the following: “that investors have been diversifying out of Bitcoin and into altcoin investment products.” As seen in the graph below, negative price performance in the cryptocurrency market has impacted asset flows in the last week.

Source: CoinShares

Altcoins with great potential after Bitcoin crash

Besides Ethereum, Polygon (MATIC) has been the fastest to bounce with a 110% gain on the daily chart and an 81.4% increase against its Bitcoin peer. The project has received more attention from investors since its rebranding and rose to the top 4 of projects by Total Value Locked (TVL), according to data provided by DeFi Pulse.

Polygon’s TVL will increase over a 30-day period. Source: DeFi Pulse

As reported by newsBTC, Polygon was heating up since March 2021, when this blockchain outperformed Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Avalanche, NEAT, and other Ethereum L1 bridges. With over 100 projects built on its solution, Polygon (MATIC) has great potential for further appreciation.

Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) saw great resistance during the collapse and appear poised for more gains in the coming months. BNB and the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem have shown that users are eager to participate in low-cost DeFi ecosystems with fast transactions.

Solana and projects like Terra (LUNA) and COPE are responding to this demand. Cardano will launch its smart contract platform, Plutus, and its ability to attract more users, developers and projects will be key to its immediate future.

Dog that meme coins have been a “thing” during this stage of the confinement. Dogecoin (DOGE) was among the least affected during the accident, according to research firm Messari. The Elon Musk effect favors this particular coin and will most likely continue to be a major factor in the cryptocurrency market and its recovery.