Cryptocurrency : Where to buy WenMcDonalds coin

Are you cheating on him? We’ll get into exactly what that means a little later …

Just hours after its launch on the public markets, a new cryptocurrency project, Wen McDonalds (MCD), achieved a market capitalization of $ 1 million. Its growth has shown no signs of slowing down as the community shifts its focus to a cryptocurrency that claims to ‘reinvent the game’ by resurrecting the outdated concept of meme currency.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

On this page, we discuss what the project is, how it works, and what your investment prospects are. Also, to help you make an investment, we have listed the best places to buy WenMcDonalds crypto in the UK and elsewhere below.

How and where to buy Wen McDonalds coin online

Many altcoin investors use decentralized exchanges (DEX) to buy their coins, although we believe that online cryptocurrency brokers are the best type of service for buying and selling cryptocurrencies. This is because they have user-friendly interfaces, are fully regulated, and offer low-cost crypto trading services.

Our top picks are outlined below:

eToro

Register with eToro instantly

CedarFX

Sign up with CedarFX instantly

What is WenMcDonalds crypto?

Wen McDonalds (MCD) is a new meme coin that claims to have an ‘amazing community of tokenomies and fun’. Let’s dive into the details, starting with tokenomics:

1,000,000,000,000 initial supply, of which 50% burned 4% allocated to ‘BigMcDevDaddy & Employees’ 3% to McEatin marketing portfolio’

There is also a tax on each transaction, made up of:

7% for WenFuddin (liquidity providers) 3% for Happy Meals and McRewards (sponsorships and Airdrops) 1% for McHappiness (Reflection) 1% for McCookin ‘(Burn)

In terms of the unique features of the platform, WenMcDonald’s offers the following:

A hyper-deflationary native token ‘Generous’ reflection LP retribution to BLOCK Secret ‘Saucenomics’ Chance to play WenMcdonald’s monopoly to win BNB CMC / CG applications ready 100% safe and carpet-free Anti-whale mechanisms Public relations roadmap, YouTube and influencer marketing

The platform’s name is a merger of two popular US-based international fast food franchises, Wendy’s and McDonald’s. Beyond the value of its tokenomy and features, the fundamental value of the platform remains to be seen.

Should I buy an MCD coin?

That depends on whether or not you’re fooling him, a term coined by the Wen McDonalds development team.

Essentially, if you are looking for a risky crypto token with the potential for considerable rewards, buying MCD could prove to be a smart move. However, make sure you are aware of the important risks and do your own research before investing.

This project has great meme potential and a strong website, and its founders are set to be imminently removed. Plus, with the property waiver and a great marketing campaign planned, this could be a meme coin to bet on.

Social media reacts to the $ MCD coin

🍟🍔🍦WenMcdonalds🍦🍔🍟 $ MCD – just fair launched, 70k MC within 30 minutes🚀🚀 📉WenMcdonalds, I’m fuddin ‘it! 📉 🍦 Invest now and help us fix the icecream machine… ✅DOXXED DEV

✅LQ LOCKED pic.twitter.com/B1533tnI1H – Ådne Bekkestad (@adne_bekkestad) June 15, 2021

For more information on Wen Mcdonalds and other meme coins, be sure to visit our crypto news page.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money