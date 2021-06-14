Cryptocurrency : Where to Buy PAWGcoin: Is OnlyFans Rival Ready for Big Growth?

One crypto project that we think could grow significantly in the coming months is PAWGcoin. The promising altcoin has a lot of fundamental value and a solid development roadmap. In addition, the main partners are now entering the scene.

In this article, we explain the value proposition of the cryptocurrency, revealing what it is, the future investment prospects of the project, and the best places to buy PAWGcoin today.

How and where to buy PAWGcoin online

If you are looking for the best platforms to buy PAWG crypto, look no further than the options below. While many crypto investors use decentralized exchanges (DEX) to purchase their coins, we believe that a reliable crypto broker with low fees offers the best comprehensive experience for crypto investors.

Here are our top two options for buying PAWG tokens:

eToro

CedarFX

What is PAWGcoin?

It is a new cryptocurrency project that aims to develop a blockchain-based rival for OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform that allows users to monetize their content for ‘fans’.

Should you buy PAWGcoin?

There is a lot to like about PAWGcoin. Let’s start with the bigger picture; There is a lot of inherent value in an OnlyFans-style platform, as evidenced by the platform’s meteoric success. Since it was founded in 2016 by British tech entrepreneur and investor Timothy Stokely, the website now has 30 million registered users and 450,000 content creators. So how is the PAWG coin positioning itself to compete?

First things first, the technical risk of replicating a platform like OnlyFans is very low because there are already many open source code bases. On the marketing side, five major celebrity partnerships have already been agreed, each with millions of followers, and more collaborations are expected.

The development team is very confident in their tone and boisterous with their announcement, claiming to be a very influential group of people, although this has yet to be proven. The main risk surrounds the identity of these people and any possible co-founded disputes, although the rest of the platform looks really promising.

PAWGcoin price prediction

It’s amazing to confidently set a target price for PAWG because it’s difficult to calculate the fundamental value of what is, at this early stage, a mere concept. However, in the short term, a 5X hike seems entirely feasible. It remains to be seen what the long term has in store for PAWGcoin.

Social media reaction to $ PAWG

$ PAWG is not a normal hype coin, they have real use cases. Wait until you see the exclusive content platform and NFT marketplace they’re building. can’t wait to perform at $ PAWG Mansion… gonna be a movie. Join their Telegram group to learn more: https://t.co/qPcqBV3BPY – T-Raww (@Tyga) June 8, 2021

To learn more about PAWG and other popular cryptocurrencies, be sure to check out our crypto news.

