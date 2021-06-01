Cryptocurrency : Where to buy HODL token: the best platforms to trade HODL shares

There have been a multitude of notable altcoin stories so far in 2021; Could HODL be the next to join the list? Since its launch recently, HODL has skyrocketed in price and could position itself as the next crypto project to surge in value.

With this in mind, we thought it would be helpful to inform you of the best places to buy HODL crypto before any major price movements. Just scroll down to learn more.

How and where to buy HODL ‘shares’ today

Given the speculation surrounding the coin, many people have been searching for news about it in recent days. However, we have noticed a popular mistake; Some of the more popular searches include “what are HODL shares” and “how to buy HODL shares.” Before investing in HODL cryptocurrencies, it is important that you understand that it is a cryptocurrency, not a stock.

No, we have clarified it, let’s enter our list of the best platforms to buy HODL tokens:

1.) eToro

Etoro is one of the largest online brokers in the world. With low fees and forward-thinking features like CopyTrader ™, we believe it is one of the best options for crypto investors.

2.) Paybis

Paybis is an online exchange that offers cryptocurrency exchanges and more. We enjoyed the clear interface and found the platform easy to use.

What is HODL?

HODL is a cryptocurrency and its market denomination is HODL. The coin is named after the term hodl, a deliberate misspelling of the hold world, which when used in the context of investing means to buy and continue to hold regardless of price movements. The term rose to prominence in the wake of the WallStreetBets saga in early 2021.

Let’s review some of the Technical specifications of the HOdl project:

Total supply of $ 1 trillion HODL, of which: 66.4% for pre-sale and launch. 100% liquidity is blocked for 6 months. The 5% is for airdrop, which is blocked until distribution. HODL team only gets 1% that is locked and 4% for marketing The team has burned 23.6%

The platform offers HODLers the opportunity to earn 4% of each transaction, with rewards distributed in BNB. In addition, 4% of each transaction contributes to automatically generate more liquidity. Additionally, 2% of each transaction is taken and redistributed to all HODL holders, helping deflate supply, increase scarcity, and increase the value of HODL. There is also a system that discourages large transactions.

This appears to be a community-driven smart ecosystem and it’s no wonder it’s gaining popularity.

Should I buy HODL?

This depends entirely on your individual investment strategy and your financial goals. If you are a short-term cryptocurrency trader, HODL may not be for you, while if you are a self-proclaimed HODLer, buying and holding could lead to rewards and price increases.

There is a possibility that investors could use HODL to generate consistent passive income, and this is perhaps the best use for the coin.

HODL price prediction

Given its early stage of development, it is difficult to set a price target for HODL. However, if you consider that the currency is currently priced at fractions of a dollar, it could well be a lottery ticket worth buying.

Will HODL make me rich?

It depends. If you were to invest just $ 1 in HODL, you could potentially make a substantial amount of money, and in the worst case, you would only lose a dollar. The fact that the currency makes you rich is another matter entirely, and we wouldn’t need to see a surge in popularity for this to become a possibility. For now, it remains an intriguing project with a lot of potential.

Social networks give their opinion on HODL

For the latest news on HODL and other relevant assets, check out our crypto news section.

