Cryptocurrency : Where to buy Happycoin: the best platforms to trade HAPPY crypto

One of the most talked about currencies in the crypto community in recent days is Happycoin. This page explores its background and explains where you can buy it in the UK and elsewhere.

How and where to buy Happycoin online today

If you want to invest in Happycoin, your best option is a reputable online platform with low fees. Crypto tokens are generally purchased from a broker or exchange, and while these are slightly different in nature, they both allow you to buy crypto tokens quickly and inexpensively.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Because it is a new currency, Happycoin is not currently listed on any of the major platforms or broker exchanges. However, as the project grows, this is likely to change. So once it appears on the list, these are the two best places to buy HAPPY crypto:

1.) eToro

Etoro is one of the most popular online brokers in the world. With low fees and an intuitive interface, it is a great way to get involved in the crypto sphere.

Register here>

2.) Paybis

Paybis is an online cryptocurrency exchange that is a good place to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market. We are fans of the platform’s easy-to-use interface and find the platform highly accessible, even for beginners.

Register here>

If eToro or Paybis don’t check all of your boxes, you can see our list of the top ten crypto brokers here.

What is Happycoin?

Happycoin is a cryptocurrency that claims to be geared towards charity. Specifically, the project focuses on mental health. Every week the Happycoin community will meet and decide which mental health charity should receive a donation. In fact, Happycoin anticipates $ 500,000 in total donations for this time of next year.

With a clear roadmap for development and marketing, and several lists to be announced in the coming months, investors can be happy with Happycoin, but what about the tokenomy?

Total HAPPY token supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with initial 30% burned 5% of initial reserved token supply 2.5% burned at community request 2.5% belongs to all charity wallets, with donations made every Friday Tax of 10 % applied to each transaction 5% added to liquidity 5% redistributed proportionally to token holders.

The project also claims that it takes security seriously, with regular audits scheduled to give token holders peace of mind.

Should you buy Happycoin?

If you want to invest in a crypto project with an emphasis on mental health awareness and general wellness, then it seems like a good option. However, these are the early days of the project, so investing carries an element of risk. If you want to get involved, make sure you don’t spend money that you can’t afford to lose.

Happycoin price prediction

It is difficult to provide a solid Happycoin price target because there are still many unknowns and it remains to be seen in which direction the development team takes the project. However, given their current face price, HAPPY tokens could be a lottery ticket worth buying. especially if you want to do it with a smile on your face.

$ HAPPY crypto social media coverage

I’ve been kinda stressed over the past week, but this AMA’s make me feel a little bit better, i love the $ Happy mission – Happycointothemoon (@ Happycointothe1) June 1, 2021

Hitting tik Tok watch out crypto space $ HAPPY gonna explode – The_Crypto_Critter (@TheCryptoCrittr) May 30, 2021

If you are looking for the latest information on Happycoin and other altcoin projects, check out our extensive crypto news.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money