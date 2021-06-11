Cryptocurrency : Where to buy Gitcoin: GTC is the most popular crypto of the week

One of the most popular cryptocurrencies this week is Gitcoin (GTC), which briefly soared in value to more than $ 18. As a result, investors in the crypto community have been trying to figure out how to buy Gitcoin online. We can comfortably help.

This article explains where to buy Gitcoin and also delves into the origins of the project, its investment prospects, and a price prediction. So, if you’re ready to find out about the best places to buy GTC crypto, scroll down and get started.

How and where to buy Gitcoin today

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

The best place to buy Gitcoin, or any other cryptocurrency, is an online cryptocurrency broker or trading platform. These are regulated services that allow retail investors to build a comprehensive cryptocurrency investment portfolio.

Our team of analysts have chosen the following two platforms as their top picks thanks to their favorable fee structures and robust user interfaces.

1.) eToro

As one of the most popular online brokers in the world, it is no surprise that more and more cryptocurrency investors are signing up for eToro.

Register here>

2.) Capital

With powerful graphics and a clean, easy-to-use interface, Capital.com is a fast-growing trading platform that offers good spreads, no hidden fees, and 0% commission.

Register here>

For more options, check out our comparison of the best cryptocurrency brokers and trading platforms.

What is Gitcoin?

Founded by Keving Owocki and Scott Moore, it is a platform focused on building a community for open source projects. This community is made up of protocols, creators, and builders who have come together to develop the future of the open Internet.

The entire configuration is compatible with the new infrastructure for Web3, which includes networks, technologies and tools, and in the long term initiate and accelerate development in the open source sector.

GTC is the governance token of Gitcoin, and it is required both for funding and for the creation of the Gitcoin DAO that will govern the platform.

Should I buy GTC cryptocurrencies?

If you are looking for a project with enormous potential that is reshaping the future of digital public goods, GTC could be the currency for you. Just be sure to recognize that early stage altcoins always carry higher risk due to inherent technological complication and the widely volatile crypto market.

The coin has recently been added to Binance and Coinbase Pro, and is also partnering with some major cryptocurrency projects, so its transition to the mainstream is becoming clearer and there could be more price buildup on the horizon.

Will GTC make me rich?

A single investment is always unlikely to make someone rich, although this has happened in the past, especially in the crypto community. With GTC hovering around the $ 15 mark, you won’t be able to acquire as many coins as you would for a smaller, darker altcoin project, but the ceiling still appears to be high.

Never make an investment hoping to get rich because this can lead to rash and impulsive decisions that will cause you to lose money. Patience and pragmatism are keys to the decision-making process.

GTC price prediction

We could try to calculate the fundamental value of the project to establish a prediction of the price of Gitcoin, although with altcoins, it is incredibly difficult to do so. Furthermore, these figures are often unreliable.

The cryptocurrency market is a dynamic, volatile, and unpredictable arena with a technical focus that has more to do with the big picture than short-term profitability. So with that in mind, conceptually, Gitcoin is wildly impressive. Now, let’s see if it can be met.

Social media reacts to the GTC coin

For the latest news on altcoins like Gitcoin and top crypto projects, read our crypto news.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money