Cryptocurrency : Where to buy Ethereum before the EIP1559 update is rolled out

Ethereum has seen a price increase of around 5% as bullish news continues to arrive for the platform.

The news that Goldman Sachs is looking to launch options trading for the smart contract platform may have somehow led to its price surge.

The news that Goldman Sachs is looking to launch options trading for the smart contract platform may have somehow led to its price surge.

Also, the test block for the EIP1559 update has now been configured. This means that the highly anticipated Ethereum update, which will double the gas cap, has now entered the testing phase and means more bullish news for ETH.

Where to buy Ethereum?

Why are people looking to buy Ethereum right now?

Ethereum has encountered a lot of bullish news recently, as its price continues to oscillate in an accumulation zone.

The news that Bitcoin and Ethereum outflows on exchanges have increased has also fanned the flames for a jump to a new channel. Or, the coin can return to the all-time high it hit last month of around $ 4,300 and spend more time piling up.

