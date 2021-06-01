Cryptocurrency : Where to buy BlossomCoin: the best platforms to exchange BLOSM cryptocurrencies

One of the many new entrants to the cryptocurrency sphere is BlossomCoin. It is one of the latest projects to emerge and has managed to stand out among its peers, partly because of its increased value and partly because of its green credentials.

On this page, we explain where to buy BlossomCoin and what your investment credentials are so that you can make an informed investment decision. Just scroll down to get started

How and where to buy BLOSM ‘stocks’ today

Let’s clarify something immediately; BlossomCoin is not a stock, it is a cryptocurrency. This is a misconception that has been quite relevant on social media in recent days, so we thought we would clear it up for you.

So, let’s see what it’s here for – the best places to buy BLOSM crypto:

1.) eToro

As one of the largest online brokers in the world, eToro is a good place to buy BLOSM coins. The platform has low fees and a clear interface that is easy to use for all types of crypto investors.

2.) Paybis

Paybis is an online cryptocurrency exchange that is a good place to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market. We are fans of the platform’s easy-to-use interface and find the platform highly accessible, even for beginners.

What is BlossomCoin?

BlossomCoin, or BLOSM for short, is a new cryptocurrency, and its focus on nature is hinted at in the word blossom. It hopes to get rid of some of the environmentally destructive labels that, rightly or wrongly, have been commonly associated with cryptocurrency projects, and it aims to do so with an emphasis on conserving the environment at the heart of its functionality.

Simply put, every time a BLOSM coin is bought or sold, a percentage of the transaction goes into the BlossomCoin ‘charity wallet’. Then every week the developers send this money (up to 0.5% of the total market capitalization) to tree planters around the world. More than $ 7,000 has already been donated to causes like the Third Millennium Alliance, and as the project progresses, so should the donations.

While this charitable element appears to be BLOSM’s PVU, what else does the project have going for it?

Original supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens, 30% of which have been burned 11% transaction tax. 5% is distributed to holders, 5% is burned and 1% goes to charity wallet Holders are rewarded every time someone buys or sells BlossomCoin

Should you buy BlossomCoin?

Whether you should invest depends on your individual strategy and financial goals. If you are a short-term trader, conducting technical analysis and using BLOSM as your asset of choice could prove productive. Additionally, for long-term holders, BlossomCoin could produce passive income in the form of price increases and transactional taxes. Additionally, green investors can help the environment through the platform’s charitable contributions.

On paper, the project has some interesting credentials and is pursuing an aggressive marketing strategy with plans for a developer reveal, major influencer marketing campaigns, merchandise, official NFTs, in-person events, and physical advertising. The main goal is to further develop the ecosystem, although we will have to wait and see what exactly this means.

BlossomCoin price prediction

It’s difficult to set a target price for BlossomCoin at such an early stage in its life cycle, although given its nominal market value, you could get a lot of coins for just $ 1. If the project gets mainstream adoption, it could be rewarded substantially, whereas if things don’t work out, it would only lose that dollar. It could be a worthwhile investment, especially for the price of a lottery ticket.

Crypto $ BLOSM social media coverage

Check out $ blosm ASAP. Part of every transaction is donated to help with deforestation by planting trees. 2 donations made already. Still at 8 zeros so the perfect entry point! #blosm – 916RealEstateDude (@dan_realtor) May 29, 2021

Love to see the commitment from the dev team and the community on this project! #blosm $ blosm – Squonk 2.0 (@BigShlamaWama) May 27, 2021

$ blosm team and community are amazing. Doing some great things for the planet along the way. Get on the rocket before our 3m mcap goes to 100m and beyond. #BLOSM – 916RealEstateDude (@dan_realtor) May 31, 2021

