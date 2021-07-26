Cryptocurrency : What will happen after the ETH2 merger?

Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, recently spoke at the World Blockchain Conference about so-called ‘merger’ developments. This Conference was held in Hangzhou, China.

So, the Ethereum network has gone through several updates as everything on it will be migrated to ETH 2.0. According to Vitalik Buterin, the exact date of the transition to Ethereum 2.0 will occur “maybe around half a year from now.”

For better understanding, the existing Ethereum backbone will be merged with the Proof of Stack (PoS) system called “Beacon Chain”, after all transactions on the way to Ethereum 2.0 have been completed. This was formerly known as ‘The Docking’, now it is called ‘The Merge’.

Vitalik Buterin: What happens after the merger of ETH1 and ETH2?

To this end, Vitalik Buterin shared important information about what will happen next, stating that the merger will end in 6 months. Or at most one year.

Also, Buterin explained, that the merger will be presented to the market in a very minimalist way. In addition, he indicated:

“There are many things that the Hard Fork that implements the merger does not do. For example, not enabling withdrawals is a good case of this. If you have a deposit in the proof-of-stake system, there is currently no way to delete it. There is still no way after the merger.

He also indicated that after this update, deposits that investors have previously frozen can be withdrawn. Additionally, the merger will add to Ethereum’s scalability and allow for further upgrades.

“Today it can scale from 4,000 to 5,000 transactions per second. We have 20 to 50 times more space for this. In the future, Rollups can reach up to 100,000 transactions per second. ‘

Very importantly, Vitalik Buterin advised all clients to “stop trying to download” PoW before the merger.

“I think that in the next 2-3 years, we will see that it will become much cheaper to use Ethereum. And we will see that it will be possible for many more types of applications to use Ethereum. Therefore, it will become much more interesting and fun.

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at $ 2,348. This is recorded by our internal Crypto Online tool.

What is “The Merge”?

«The Merge», is an update of Ethereum that exchanges the current Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism for a Proof of Stack (PoS) consensus mechanism, more ecological, efficient and secure.

In fact, the current PoW consensus mechanism will be totally deprecated and all blocks in Ethereum will be produced via PoS.

So the current (unofficial) best estimate is sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

In this regard, Tim Beiko, a developer at the Ethereum Foundation who coordinates the updates, said that a merger in 2021 is unlikely. Everything would have to go perfectly.

To finish, it has been a long road, but Ethereum 2.0 is finally close to being a reality, what do you think about it? Let us know in the comment box.

I close with this phrase from Danny Ryan: “There is still a lot to do.”

