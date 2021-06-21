Cryptocurrency : What to expect from the SHIBA INU cryptocurrency in 2021?

After the mega-boom of the criminal meme known as SHIB, now its price has plummeted more than 80%. If you wonder how likely it is that the Shiba Inu will rebound during the remainder of 2021, then stay and read this forecast, where he performed a technical and fundamental analysis of this coin.

At the time of this writing, SHIB is trading at $ 0.000008, accumulating a loss of 2.52% in the last 24 hours.

It has a market capitalization of $ 2,968 million, which makes it the 31st position in the CoinMarketCap ranking.

The number of coins in circulation is currently 394,796,000,000,000, of which 45% were blocked by Vitalik Buterin, after sending them to an unusable address.

It is necessary to note that the project behind Shiba sent 50% of the circulating to the address of the founder of Ethereum, thinking that he would not use them.

However, Vitalik went so far as to sell 10% of his holdings in SHIB to make donations, sparking panic in the market. Later he decided to disable the rest, because he did not want to have the power that owning those coins entails.

The maximum supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000, or what is the same as 1 trillion. This supply is a key point when it comes to knowing how far the price could go, then I will be explaining it to you better.

Fundamental analysis: What is Shiba Inu? What is it for?

It is named after the breed of the dog in which it is inspired, and the same one that Dogecoin uses as the image.

On the Shiba Inu website she is nicknamed the Dogecoin Killer, ensuring that it is a community experimental project.

It runs within the Ethereum network, using the most widely used token design, known as ERC 20. It is secured with proof of work, and is in transition to proof of stake.

The main purpose does not go much beyond offering an extremely accessible cryptocurrency, with which users can own millions or even billions of these, to hope that its revaluation will give them generous profits.

You can buy Shiba Inu on the Binance, Huobi Global, FTX, BitForex, OKEx, and Uniswap exchanges.

What is it for?

For now, usability is nothing more than mere speculation that the price will go up. However, unlike DOGE, this cryptocurrency offers something more, and it is a decentralized exchange that goes by the name ShibaSwap.

This exchange is still not online, but the developers assure that it is in the process of being audited so that everything flows normally when the launch occurs.

SHIB will be the main token to be included in this exchange, also functioning as an incentive mechanism.

Shiba Swap is not online yet. Source: SHIBA TOKEN.

The project also has 2 other attractions. The first is an artists movement, which proposes to take the project towards the scene of non-fungible tokens (NFT). The second is a campaign that uses Amazon Smile to collect donations and rescue real Shiba Inu dogs.

How have you been so successful?

It is quite clear that the main trigger behind the mega rise in price of the Shiba token is the fever that Dogecoin unleashed, helping other meme tokens generate incredible profits in a short period of time.

Although it is a simple speculative fever, in which unscrupulous investors have mostly swam, it is also true that they have acted as a first step for many newcomers to cryptocurrencies, who will probably go on to invest in other projects .

In addition, tokens such as Shiba Inu, it seems they have come to stay, thanks to the construction of a community of almost 650,000 followers on Twitter, a Telegram group with 192,000 users and 180,000 on Reddit.

We see that not everything is bad, because in addition to positively influencing the adoption of cryptocurrencies, it built a solid community that will hardly disappear in the short term.

As interest has grown, we have seen more and more exchanges list it, which continues to help the currency’s exposure snowball.

Shortly before SHIB hit its all-time high, we saw how the largest exchange (Binance) integrated it among its lists, probably the last push before falling.

Now as the price falls and falls, other exchanges include the token for their trade. The most recent and relevant was that of Coinbase Pro, which is undoubtedly helping so that the losses are not accentuated too much more.

Inbound transfers for CHZ, KEEP & SHIB are now available in the regions where trading is supported. Traders cannot place orders and no orders will be filled. Trading will begin on or after 9AM PT on Thurs 6/17, if liquidity conditions are met. https://t.co/r2L6N477Uj – Coinbase Pro (@CoinbasePro) June 15, 2021

How does the astronomical number of coins in circulation influence the price?

I think we should stop to analyze the currency, to make a forecast or at least to get an idea of ​​where Shiba Inu can move.

It is clear that adoption is there, and the greater community will hardly let the price go to zero.

Expecting gains like the ones we saw at the beginning of the year is not too easy either, since you think that the big holders made incredible profits, and they will hardly put them at risk again, or at least not all.

However, knowing the great volatility of this, and how much the masses can do, it is still feasible to reach new all-time highs, perhaps in this very 2021.

What prevents Shiba Inu from reaching the levels it recently reached or going a little further?

The only thing that can greatly hurt the price of this is that the crypto bull run has already ended, and investors are afraid for a long period. At the moment this does not seem likely.

The question becomes difficult when we expect gains like those seen at the beginning of the year, when SHIB reached up to 40,000% profitability in a matter of days.

The best part of the party is over, and those who took advantage of the mega high have already left happy with their winnings.

Right now with a quantity of 394,000 trillion coins, expecting the price to reach $ 0.001, means expecting gains of about 11,000%, which would create a market capitalization of $ 394 trillion, making SHIBA a coin larger than ETH. Do you think it is feasible? I don’t.

But let’s put a zero to the decimal part of the price, $ 0.0001, for this the price needs to go up about 1,100%. If SHIB reaches this price, we are talking about it becoming a $ 39.4 trillion cap coin, which would put it almost at Cardano level.

Although it seems unthinkable, we saw how DOGE even surpassed that capitalization, so it is not impossible for a crypto meme to reach this level. What is difficult? A lot, especially if we take into account that the fever may have already ended.

I think it is feasible to expect gains of between 200% and 600%, due to the great volatility of this currency. Beyond is too daring. However, this goes hand in hand with whether the crypto market bull market is still up or not.

Next, let’s look at the key price levels, looking to forecast where it can move in the short, medium and long term.

Shiba Inu technical analysis and forecast

To finish this complete review of what the SHIB token is and the project behind it, let’s see the price chart in daily timeframe.

From here we see how after a mega explosive upward jump at the beginning of May, a mega correction began, which came to generate losses of up to 86%.

Now the price is locked in a short-term descending channel. Looking at this scenario, it seems very likely that the losses will continue to extend in the coming days.

Despite this, due to the widespread extent of the decline, it is very likely that a bottom will be reached soon, if it has not already been achieved.

For now, SHIB shows the desire to continue falling. The closest support is at $ 0.0000060. Losing it would lead to $ 0.0000042.

Otherwise, if we see gains passing the resistance of $ 0.0000091, it would break through to a low recovery to $ 0.0000100. This level of resistance is the most relevant, since if it is crossed it may mean the resumption of the trend in the medium / long term, or at least the beginning of a significant rebound.

Shiba Inu analysis and forecast. SHIB vs USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

