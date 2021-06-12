Cryptocurrency : What to expect from the Chiliz (CHZ) token in the short term?

For those of you who are sports fans, the word Chiliz is probably something you have already heard. This is CHZ, a leading sports and entertainment cryptocurrency that seeks to boost the use of tokens in various fan groups. However, recently Chiliz has had a performance that makes us wonder what we can expect from her in the short term.

The first thing we want to highlight is that Chiliz goes hand in hand with a blockchain-based fan engagement platform known as Socios.com. There fans can buy and exchange “fan tokens” and participate and vote in polls of various kinds.

What is the idea behind Chiliz?

Launched in 2018, Chiliz tries to be the leading cryptocurrency for sports and entertainment lovers. With it, fans could have the ability to participate or influence certain decisions through their participation in polls.

This Friday, Chiliz (CHZ) made gains of more than 30% in just 24 hours. However, at the time of writing this publication is trading at approximately US $ 0.28, which represents a drop of 4.36%. According to TradingView, this represents a neutral valuation of the cryptocurrency in the market.

Chiliz (CHZ) price chart in the last five days, which shows the possibilities of modest growth in the short term. Source: TradingView

Previously, CHZ peaked on April 16, where it was valued at $ 0.773. On May 14, when it was announced that CHZ would be joining NASCAR, the value was $ 0.436. Then, on May 16, Chiliz announced its strategic partnership with Binance Chain to bring global brands into the cryptocurrency space. This led to the price remaining stable at US $ 0.437. Therefore, it could be said that the potential is there, but it depends a lot on the alliances and launches made by the team behind CHZ.

Should you buy this cryptocurrency now? Is there hope to see CHZ grow in the short term?

Socios has more than 500,000 downloads on Android and is also available on iOS. The large number of users shows how much interest people have in this concept of having fan tokens. Considering Chiliz’s recent performance, it could be a good buy at current levels.

As sporting events slowly return to normal, fans are likely to seek new experiences and ways of engaging in their fan community. Therefore, although CHZ may not reach its all-time highs in the short term, it could have the potential to do so in the medium term. However, if it falls below $ 0.20 it could be a sign that sellers are controlling the market, not bulls.

