Cryptocurrency : What is the problem of the Byzantine generals?

A problem that refuses to go away can also become your problem.

The digital world we find ourselves in today is highly dependent on communication and information sharing. The faster the better? Maybe. After the outbreak of the pandemic, the Internet became the main means by which we transmit messages from one point to another in real time. But information of all kinds also floods virtual space and it can be easy to get lost and confused as to what information is real, authentic and true. If that is the case with modernities today, what else in the past?

The problem of the Byzantine generals in 600 AD prevails to this day.

Here is a scenario to better understand the problem of the Byzantine generals

Two large allied Byzantine armies are ready to attack an enemy city. But these two armies are separate and located on opposite sides of the city. In order to defeat the enemy city, the two armies must attack in coordination. In other words, they need to attack on the exact same date and time. The enemy city cannot be taken lightly. It can fend off an army attack from either side, but it cannot defend itself strongly against two coordinated attacks.

The Byzantine generals of both armies must find a way to agree on the exact moment when they would launch the coordinated attack. So, to communicate a battle plan, a spy messenger is sent from one army to another, but with no recourse other than passing through the enemy city.

The message can be like this:

“This is the Byzantine General of Army 1. We are going to attack on Monday at 6 in the morning. Can we count on you to attack us? ”

The spy messenger goes through the enemy city to deliver the message to the Byzantine General of Army 2.

The Byzantine General of Army 2 responds.

“We cannot afford Monday. We come from a long march. We need to rest. How about Wednesday? Can we count on you if we attack on Wednesday at 6 in the morning?

The spy courier then returns again and again, passing through the enemy city to deliver the message to the Byzantine General of Army 1. The spy courier goes back and forth until an agreement is reached.

But here is the trick:

The spy messenger always runs the risk of being caught or killed when passing through the enemy city and being replaced by an impostor spy messenger. Worse still, the spy messenger can turn a traitor. If this happens, the battle plan is sabotaged, the message is compromised, and the armies will be tricked into attacking at different times and thus experience a resounding loss.

That is the problem of the Byzantine generals:

There is no way to verify or prove if the message is real, authentic and true. How much more if one of the Byzantine generals becomes a traitor?

The dilemma can get more complicated when it comes to more generals.

To solve the problem, the generals must be loyal to the core to carry out the plans.

The more spy couriers sent, the better the chances of getting the message across to the generals. The more generals who are loyal, the better the plan will be carried out. And if the majority of the generals managed to get the message, it would be better if the plan was carried out with a better result, regardless of any attack or even a retreat.

This is called consensus

The Byzantine Generals Problem is an analogy that illustrates the need to implement consensus for distributed ledger technology (DLT) to work. In today’s distributed blockchain network, the generals are the participating nodes or computers that are equal in hierarchy. Everyone must agree to the battle plan or set of rules. For a transaction to be included in the block, it needs the approval and verification of all the participating nodes, beating the impostors and traitors and neutralizing the corrupt nodes on the sides. This is not an easy thing to do as it requires heavy computing work, hashing, and constant communication between thousands of nodes, not just two or three overall.

Therefore, a particular type of consensus mechanism must be implemented to achieve this, thus allowing thousands of nodes to work in unison to secure and update the ledger.

Enter the Byzantine fault tolerance

Byzantine fault tolerance is the characteristic of a system that can withstand a set of faults stemming from the problem of the Byzantine generals. It means that the system can continue to function tolerating the failures or malicious actions of some nodes. There are multiple ways to build a BFT system on a blockchain so much so that there are varieties of consensus algorithms that can be applied to achieve consensus. The most common are Proof of Work and Proof of Stake. Most nodes within the network must agree to follow and execute the same course of action to avoid a total failure. Therefore, to achieve consensus, there must be at least two-thirds of the total participants who follow the rules. If the majority go against the rules, the network becomes vulnerable to a 51% attack.

In conclusion

It is vital for any network to implement and maintain a robust consensus algorithm to support efficient communication within the network. Although flaws and limitations continue to exist, efforts to innovate in solving the problem of Byzantine generals are clearly visible in various Byzantine fault tolerance approaches.