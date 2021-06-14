Cryptocurrency : What is Monero and why do cybercriminals love it?

Monero XMR / USD is a cryptocurrency token that gives scammers more freedom from the tracking mechanisms and tools built into the BTC blockchain. It has even been dubbed the “privacy token.”

“The smartest criminals are using Monero,” Rick Holland told CNBC in an interview. Holland is the chief information security officer for cyber threat intelligence firm Digital Shadows.

As you may know, the Bitcoin public ledger is visible to everyone. That means everyone can see each and every transaction on it. Cybercriminals are turning to coins with added anonymity, of which Monero is not the only one. Dash and Zcash are two more examples.

Monero: the cryptocurrency of choice for ransomware criminals

Anonymity is ingrained in Monero’s DNA. Even its developers, who introduced it in 2014, remain largely anonymous. Its most important aspects are confidentiality and privacy. Monero has its own blockchain, which hides practically all the details of the transaction. Hide the transaction amount, the recipient and the sender. These characteristics made Monero quite popular on the AlphaBay underground market before it closed four years ago. Holland added in the interview:

It’s almost as if we’re seeing, at least from a cybercriminal perspective, a resurgence … in Monero, because it inherently has more privacy than some of the other currencies out there.

There are certain obstacles to the integration of this privacy-loving coin. In fact, it’s exactly this privacy feature first that keeps Monero from becoming commonplace. Many regulated exchanges will not list it, which by default makes Monero less liquid than other currencies.

The future of Monero

According to CNBC regulators have every right to tell exchanges that they risk losing their license if they list the Monero coin. On the other hand, markets that allow peer-to-peer transfers from Monero to fiat tend to be difficult to regulate and it’s safe to say this won’t change anytime soon. There is also the misconception that cybercriminals staying within US jurisdiction could operate from abroad just as easily; in fact, much more easily.

Cybercriminals can even combine clean coins with illegal funds to create a new type of currency. They can exchange the new currency for Bitcoin or Monero and then use Monero to buy BTC again with the ultimate goal of changing their currencies to the fiat currency of their choice.

