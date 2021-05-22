Cryptocurrency : What is Manchester City doing in the NFT space lately?

English Premier League champions Manchester City will launch a collection of NFTs to celebrate their title, according to reports.

The club, which is also the reigning EFL Cup champion, will launch the collection in collaboration with the NEM Group, with the help of Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish and former African player of the year Riyad Mahrez. Dalglish is a former Liverpool player and manager, while Mahrez plays for Manchester City.

Dalglish has legendary status at Liverpool FC, another Premier League giant. He helped them win several awards, including two Euro Cups as a player. He also ran the club and helped them lift the European Championship for the third time as a coach in 1985.

Collection to be released on May 24

The collection comprises a number of digital art pieces, with plans to release them at MakersPlace on May 24.

According to the announcement, a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the City in the Community charity.

Mahrez and Dalglish to launch individual NFT collections

In addition to partnering for the project, Mahrez and Dalglish are also working with the NEM Group to implement their own independent NFT digital collections. They will be based on the NEM blockchain and feature digital illustrations celebrating their careers as gamers.

The announcement comes after NEM (XEM / USD) successfully launched Symbol, a platform that will be used to manage and trade custom security tokens. The platform, an enterprise-grade next-generation blockchain, has been in development since 2017 and was only released two months ago.

The network enables the creation of specialized digital assets with the use of a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have expanded their presence in the sports and entertainment industry, allowing for greater fan participation in the process. Four players from four different Major League Soccer clubs are also releasing their NFT collections.