Cryptocurrency : What is known about the death of John McAfee in prison?

Recently the news emerged that the founder of McAfee antivirus, the American John McAfee, 75 years old, was found dead on Wednesday in his cell in Brians prison, in Barcelona. McAfee had recently declared that he considered himself a politically persecuted person. On the same Wednesday, the Spanish National Court had authorized McAfee’s extradition to the United States, where he was facing charges of tax fraud.

During the extradition hearing, McAfeee claimed to have paid “millions of dollars in taxes.” He also said he was the victim of political persecution for having denounced corruption in the tax agency. The tax debt of the businessman in the United States amounted to more than four million dollars.

What is known so far

The businessman was arrested in October at the Barcelona airport when he was going to catch a flight to Istanbul and has been in preventive detention since then. The arrest was generated at the request of the United States justice, which accused McAfee of evading millions of dollars in taxes on profits allegedly made from activities such as cryptocurrency trading.

Investigators believed that he would have pocketed with his advisor “more than 13 million dollars” through “fraudulent schemes” on the Internet. Therefore, they were being investigated for seven alleged crimes of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and money laundering.

A judicial procession was in the penitentiary center to study the causes of death and, according to these sources, everything indicates that McAfee was a suicide.

Previously, in one of the writings in which McAfee asked for his freedom from Spain, he had described the fact that he was still in prison as “excessive cruelty of treatment”. Likewise, he questioned that the court had not contemplated alternative measures to make it available to the courts.

Who was John McAfee?

John McAfee was one of the first programmers to design an antivirus and developing a computer virus scanner while working for the aerospace company Lockheed. In 1989 he founded the antivirus company McAfee Associates. Then, in 2010, he launched a new project focused on biosecurity at the helm of the Belize-based company QuorumEx. Now, the death of John McAfee in jail appears to be the consequence of the extradition sentence, but more investigations are underway.

