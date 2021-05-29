Cryptocurrency : What is Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)?

Compartir

Today’s world is manifesting a revolution in technology that is proving beneficial in the many ways that transactions take place. Take the case of legacy systems that long dominated control through centralized power. Bitcoin’s introduction of distributed ledger technology (DLT) in 2008 finally broke the grip of centralization to make effective networks possible on a global scale. A subset of DLT called the blockchain pointed out how decentralized finance and fintech companies disrupted, or better said, improved the entire financial landscape.

A closer look at DLT

Distributed ledger technology is a decentralized digital system that allows direct transactions between parties without the need for intermediaries or a central authority to manage things. Transactions under smart contracts are simultaneously recorded in real time in a transparent ledger and all nodes or computers that participate anonymously have a copy of it. DLT applies cryptographic validation and an automated consensus algorithm that follows each node for transactions to qualify and verify before they are immutable posted to the general ledger.

DLT can also be used for centralized ledgers that require data privacy. The users know each other as in a company and the validation of the transactions is restricted and the transactions do not need to be verified by all the participating users of the general ledger.

How vital is DLT

Distributed ledger technology, when applied, can inevitably disrupt outdated financial processes for better efficiency, effectiveness, resilience, and reliability of services. Transactions can finally eliminate costly third-party mediation, such as lawyers, accountants, financial institutions, and cross-border payments. The unbanked can now access financing through DLT. Whereas before, the underserved populations of countries are outside the financial world.

Industries will greatly benefit from the use of distributed ledger technology, including financial systems, manufacturing, commerce, clean energy, art, music, and government entertainment, precious items like diamonds, etc. Traditional supply chain record keeping can be disrupted for faster and more efficient transactions, lower fees, and faster payment transfers.

Additionally, DLT has multiple points of failure, making record handling more secure and tamper-free. Unlike centralized databases that are secretive and prone to grafting and corruption, they have a single point of failure that can crash the system at any time.

Government services will be greatly improved if DLT is used. The fastest transactions will be visible in the distribution of social benefits, the transfer of property titles, the collection of taxes and the voting system. DLT can also be a vital instrument in the processing and execution of legal documents. In addition, you can store the personal data of an individual and you can share selected information whenever necessary in a transaction.

Conclution

Distributed ledger technology is a revolutionary invention and redefines the collection and communication of information so that it can be used on static data such as a ledger or dynamic data such as transactions. It is more about managing a records system as opposed to maintaining a database like simple custody. Startups and tech giants like Microsoft and IBM are exploring the far-reaching implications of DLT. Some of the most popular DLT protocols besides Bitcoin are Ethereum, Hyperledger Fabric, Quorum, and R3 Corda.

