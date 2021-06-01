Cryptocurrency : What is DBS Bank doing with blockchain bonds lately?

Singapore-based multinational Banking Corporation DBS has issued its first security token offering (STO) with a $ 11 million digital bond.

The announcement, according to DBS, is issued through its Digital Exchange (DDEx). It comes with a coupon of 0.6% per annum and a maturity of 6 months.

The transaction was executed through a private placement and the bank was its sole bookmaker, with the digital bonus billed to trade in lots of $ 7,600.

Approval as a digital asset exchange

Last year, DBS announced that it had been approved to operate as a digital asset exchange. The approval comes with three different phases: custody of digital assets, a security token platform, and a cryptocurrency exchange, which was implemented in December.

For the STO, the bank wants to target private equity funds, bonds and unlisted stocks. However, you want to consider Asia-Pacific Assets Under Management (AUM), which account for 28 percent of the global private equity market.

The head of the capital markets group at DBS, Eng-Kwok Seat Moey, has commented on the development. He stated that the company wants to offer more services to its many clients around the world. He added,

This consolidates our ability to provide integrated solutions throughout the digital asset value chain.

Moey stated that the bank will offer a wide range of services after this launch, including custody, trading, listing, and tokenization. He noted that it will create room for more STOs in DDEx.

The launch will promote the use of the DDEx infrastructure

DBS said the move will pave the way for other clients and issuers to use DDEx’s infrastructure to gain access to capital markets. This, according to the bank, will benefit them for their financing needs, setting the tone for the issuance and listing of additional STOs.

