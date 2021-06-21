Cryptocurrency : What if the Bitcoin nodes are not updated for Taproot?

Key facts:

In case not all nodes are updated, a miner could intentionally split the network.

Miners could steal bitcoins from Taproot transactions validated by outdated nodes.

So far, only 24.92% of Bitcoin nodes have been updated to be compatible with Taproot, an implementation that should come into operation in November of this year.

The mentioned percentage corresponds to 16,086 Bitcoin (BTC) nodes, and there are 47,863 that, at the time of writing this article, have pending its update, as observed on the website of developer Luke Dashjr.

According to the aforementioned developer, who serves as the BIP editor on the Bitcoin code, “the most important thing now is for users to update to enforce Taproot in November.”

The importance of updating all nodes is that is essential for the proper functioning of this innovation which would bring more privacy for Bitcoin transactions. With Taproot, both single-signature and multi-signature transactions are expected to look similar in signature, which would make them indistinguishable in a blockchain analysis.

The importance of updating the Bitcoin nodes

Not only is updating the nodes important so that users can benefit from the advantages of Taproot, but also non-compliance could activate attack vectors on Bitcoin.

“If the nodes are not updated and 50% of the mining power is not updated (not only signals, but updates its nodes), a miner could deliberately mine an invalid Taproot transaction in November and divide the network”, explains the specialist Rusty Russell.

Regardless, Russell clarifies that, by then, a large hash rate is probably already up to date.

Only 25% of the Bitcoin nodes have made the corresponding update in the software, which corresponds to the activation of Taproot. Source: luke.dashjr.org

Ruben Somsen, co-host of the Unhashed Bitcoin podcast, agrees with Russell in the low probability of such an attack occurring. However, he does not deny the possibility and says that “users should not use Taproot until they are convinced that the vast majority will enforce it.”

Another problem Somsen warns about is that miners could steal BTC from the Taproot transactions they validate, if the nodes are not up to date.

“Old nodes that have not been updated do not know the rules of Taproot, so they do not know who can take the money. So if miners take it and they all run old nodes, they will all accept it blindly. Only new nodes can actively reject invalid Taproot charges. “ Ruben Somsen, co-host of the Unhashed Podcast.

The deadline to make the necessary adjustments expires in November

Taproot, although it receives majority support from users, developers and miners, has not been without controversy. CriptoNoticias reported the debates around the best way to activate this implementation in the Bitcoin code.

The winning option was the speedy trial, which consists of testing whether miners, clients and nodes keep their word to activate Taproot, which occurred on June 12 at the height of block 687,284.

After that moment, a period was entered, which will culminate in November, in which the entire ecosystem must make the adjustments that each part is responsible for so that Taproot can be up and running.