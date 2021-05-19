Cryptocurrency : What Elon Musk’s vision of the moon Dogecoin might look like

Compartir

Is this what Elon Musk wanted? To be constantly present in all kinds of media? The bastion of quality journalism known as Page Six reports that the billionaire, his rock star girlfriend, and musical guest Miley Cirrus went to a Dogecoin-themed party. This was after Musk’s infamous Saturday Night Live host concert, a night that created all kinds of disasters.

The party was at a hotel called Public, which opened only for celebrities for the first time in 14 months. Page six describes it as:

“It was a cryptocurrency themed party for Elon,” a spy told Page Six. “Ian opened it just for Elon and his guests. The girls were dressed as aliens, walking around with trays of Dogecoin cookies and cupcakes, and there were Dogecoin ice sculptures. “

To make matters worse, a handler brought a Shiba Inu dog, a live Dogecoin logo. Other celebrities in attendance included comedian Chris Rock, SNL creator Lorne Michaels, Weekend Update’s Colin Jost, and South Park creator Matt Stone.

Panic attack for Princess Peach

Other than that, Page Six reports that Grimes was hospitalized the next day. She herself informed the public through her Instagram page.

“I forgot to post these because I somehow caused a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday, which was pretty scary and I guess it’s a good time to start therapy.” Grimes captioned the photos of her dressed as Princess Peach alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus.

Yes. That was Grimes as Mario Bro’s Princess Peach in a highly teased sketch that made the rounds on social media after Elon Musk’s disastrous performance. It’s worth noting that the billionaire was one of the few people who has been invited to host SNL without being an actor, comedian, musician, or performer of any kind.

DOGE price chart on Bitfinex | Source: DOGE / USD on TradingView.com

Financial victims of Elon’s performance

Grimes wasn’t the only one affected that night. As NewsBTC reported, Dogecoin fell 30% after Musk’s performance:

In the run-up to last weekend’s SNL show, Musk was expected to mention Dogecoin, which he did during his opening monologue, and again during a question-and-answer session that he described as a “hustle and bustle.” But markets reacted by selling, plunging the price by as much as 30% at one point.

At that time, the tank was down to $ 0.49 per coin. Today, it is even lower. Dogecoin is trading at $ 0.47 at the time of writing. Of course, the coin is still affected by Elon’s removal of the entire cryptocurrency market by announcing that Tesla was no longer accepting Bitcoin due to false concerns about its environmental impact. For more information on this matter, head over to Bitcoinist.

Last but not least, Musk’s fortune also plummeted after people realized how funny he was. According to Forbes estimates:

The fortune of Tesla billionaire co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has plummeted by more than $ 20 billion since Musk made his controversial appearance on Saturday Night Live last weekend.

Is this what Elon Musk wanted?

Featured Image of Ganapathy Kumar on Unsplash – TradingView Charts