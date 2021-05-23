Cryptocurrency : What EIP 1559 brings to the Ethereum chart

Compartir

Source: Adobe / H_Ko

Ethereum (ETH) is changing. Not only is it undergoing the gradual process of transitioning to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, but it is only a couple of months away from significantly revamping its monetary system, through the Ethereum Enhancement Proposal ( EIP) 1559.

EIP-1559 proposes dividing Ethereum gas fees into two parts: a tip that can be set by the sender of a transaction, and a base fee that is then burned. It is this last element that some have claimed will transform ethereum into a deflationary cryptoasset and, according to the ETH field, will make it a serious storage rival of value for bitcoin.

According to industry players speaking to Cryptonews.com, this shift may not happen overnight as Ethereum needs to move fully to PoS before the deflationary aspect of EIP-1559 actually kicks in. Some analysts also suspect that Ethereum might not reach the level of traffic. so token burns outweigh inflation.

‘Only time will tell’

Developer Ryan Berckmans explains that EIP-1559 will result in the destruction of most gas rates, although the effect is likely not instantaneous.

“EIP-1559 is expected to burn around 70% of the tariffs, that’s deflationary pressure. However, when EIP-1559 launches on July 14, ETH will not immediately go deflationary because proof of mining will continue to produce net inflation until Ethereum switches to proof of stake this year, ”he told Cryptonews.com.

However, inflation is likely to turn negative when Ethereum 2.0 is finally released.

“After switching to PoS, ETH is expected to be deflationary because the amount of ETH expected to burn out the EIP-1559 greatly exceeds the total expected inflation from PoS, which is <1% inflation," Berckmans added.

Not everyone agrees with this prediction, some argue that Ethereum could go deflationary even before PoS, and some argue that burned ETH will not outnumber newly minted ETH (via block rewards).

“The deflationary effects of EIP-1559 should be seen immediately and will become increasingly prevalent as Ethereum moves fully to proof of stake,” said the blockchain company. ConSensys ‘Lex Sokolin.

He added that the more transactions that occur, the more deflationary the burning of the base rate will be. On the other hand, the eToro analyst Simon Peters is not convinced that rate burning consistently outpaces inflation.

“In my opinion, this is unlikely. Since Layer 2 solutions, such as roll-ups, are being developed to help scale the current Ethereum blockchain and alleviate congestion on the network, I do not anticipate congestion reaching a point where it will become deflationary. But only time will tell, ”he said.

A trend to watch out for

The picture gets even more complicated with Ethereum 2.0 and the switch to PoS. This is because in addition to getting rid of mining, PoS will also result in a considerable amount of ETH being locked into the Ethereum 2.0 share contract.

“Since the start of the deposit agreement in November 2020, approximately 4.4 million ethereum tokens have been blocked, which is not far from the total amount that has emerged in the last 12 months. However, this bet has come about in half the time and could accelerate as more exchanges and wallets start to support betting on Ethereum 2.0, so this is definitely a trend to watch out for, ”said Simon Peters.

At the time of writing, the amount of ETH wagered has actually risen to 4.6 million and could accelerate further once the transition has occurred. This will be helped in part by the fact that validators can earn considerable interest by betting ETH.

“The APR for the validator is 7.4% today and is expected to increase to 20% + on the day of the merger. Of course, 20% is big business for validators and the result will be a dramatically higher level of engagement among validators, further stimulating demand for ETH, ”said Ryan Berckmans.

Now, ETH 32 (currently almost $ 86,530) is needed to become a validator.

Plus, without proof-of-work mining, validators will have fewer costs to cover.

“On the supply side, miners need to sell a lot of ETH to cover their hardware and energy expenses, which increases the circulating supply. After switching to proof of stake, validators don’t necessarily have to sell ETH because validators are so cheap to run that they are effectively free, ”Berkmans added.

In other words, there will be “a supply crisis” after switching to EIP-1559 and PoS, as validators will sell less ETH and holders will bet more.

Ethereum vs. Bitcoin

The perennial question in crypto has almost always been whether Ethereum is ‘better’ than Bitcoin (BTC) (and vice versa) and unsurprisingly, the Ethereum camp says that EIP-1559 and PoS will give Ethereum a distinct advantage.

“I think it is 100% guaranteed that ETH will change BTC in the next few years, and BTC is likely to change in the next 6 to 18 months. It is important to understand that BTC will have a difficult time maintaining a multi-trillion dollar valuation due to Bitcoin’s cost issue, ”Berckmans said.

just fixing my twttr – jack (@jack)

As a more neutral observer, Simon Peters said that ethereum could certainly rival bitcoin as a store of value in the future, but that it depends on a number of factors.

“Although ethereum is not a fixed supply, arguably there are more factors that could make it more deflationary than bitcoin, such as ethereum’s lockdown, its ability to participate, by investors who own ethereum, and because it is often a requirement for transactions and smart contracts. operations. Therefore, there is a possibility that there will be fewer tokens in circulation, but the demand will continue, which will increase the price, ”he said.

However, as some argue, the flaw of the deflationary argument is that anyone can create a “new digital currency that reduces supply by 5% per year and is controlled by a single issuer on a Google spreadsheet” and “with ETH’s monetary policy being changed once again weakens the credibility that the policy will not change in the future. “

In any case, more broadly, Peters concluded that if Ethereum manages to maintain its status as the leading platform for decentralized finance (DeFi), smart contracts, etc., and also prevents competing platforms from taking market share, “So it has the potential to grow even more.”

Regardless of whether it will rival or exceed bitcoin, the potential for further growth is ultimately the main message Lex Sokolin draws from the upcoming changes.

“Giving Ethereum more computational power and transaction performance across multiple software developments will attract more developers, applications, and businesses. That will lead to better software, greater savings and more use, “he concluded.

